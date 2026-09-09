Iran Trolls Trump With Akshay Kumar Meme Ahead of US Midterm Elections: What’s the Joke?

Iran’s Embassy in Tunisia has taken a swipe at US President Donald Trump amid growing tensions between Washington and Tehran. The embassy shared a meme featuring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The post came after Iran claimed it had captured a US underwater drone near the entrance of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Mocking Trump, the embassy wrote: “Lost an underwater [drone]. Oil is nearing $100. Elections are coming. How’s it going, Trump?”

The post quickly drew attention on social media. Users reacted to the meme, the escalating US-Iran confrontation and the possible impact of the conflict on global oil prices.

Social Media Users React To Iran’s Trump Taunt

The Akshay Kumar meme sparked several reactions online. One user said, “Bro using Akshay Kumar to mock pedophile trumpet.”

Another person wrote, “Hey broda, Don’t let Trump find out it’s an Indian meme. He might put another sanction on India. Things between Trump and India are not good right now.”

A third user warned Iran about continuing its confrontation with Trump, saying, “This is where you are making a grave error in calculation. Do you really think Trump will take it easier on you after the midterms, seeing what stupid games you are playing?”

Another user added, “Now Trump is like an ant in the face of Iranian threats…Iran must use all its strength during this period.”

US-Iran Tensions Rise Over Strait Of Hormuz

The meme follows as tensions rise between Iran and the United States. Iran claims that it has captured a US submarine drone in the Strait of Hormuz. The US, on the other hand, maintains that the drone in question was a defective one. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important channels for oil transportation in the world.

Oil Prices Cross $100 Amid Conflict Fears

The conflict has also raised concerns over shipping and oil supplies. Brent crude prices have crossed $100 a barrel as markets assess the risk of further disruption in the region. Higher crude prices could put pressure on fuel and energy costs worldwide. The latest exchange between Iran and Trump has therefore drawn attention beyond social media, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key focus in the widening US-Iran crisis.