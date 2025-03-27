Iran Unveils Another Missile City: Underground Arsenal Shows Deadly Firepower As Tensions Soar With US And Israel

Deep beneath Iran’s rugged terrain, a hidden arsenal of advanced missiles awaits, as Tehran unveils yet another underground "Missile City." The revelation underscores the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ growing military might amid rising tensions in West Asia.

As tensions escalate in West Asia, Iran has released new footage showcasing an underground missile facility, describing it as “one of the hundreds of missile cities” within the country. This marks the third such facility revealed to the public in less than a month, according to a report by Tasnim News. The Missile City is operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Display of Missile Arsenal

On Tuesday, the Iranian state media broadcast footage featuring Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, inspecting the facility.

The footage shows rows of advanced missiles stored within the underground complex. As reported by Tasnim News, the arsenal includes Kheibar Shekan missiles with a range of 900 miles, Haj Qassem missiles (850-mile range), Ghadr H missiles (1,240-mile range), Sejjil missiles (1,550-mile range), and Emad missiles (1,050-mile range). The facility also houses Paveh cruise missiles.

Iran has unveiled perhaps its largest missile city ever that can destroy all US assets in the region The new underground missile base houses thousands of precision-guided missiles such as Kheibar Shekan, Haj Qasem, Ghadr-H, Sejjil, Emad and others pic.twitter.com/QYR24ZN7TS — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) March 25, 2025

Iran Missile City: A Symbolic Gesture Against Israel

In a pointed act of defiance, the video captures General Bagheri stepping on an Israeli flag painted on the facility floor. During the inspection, he made a bold declaration: “Iran’s iron fist is far stronger than before—10 times stronger than True Promise I.”

Bagheri further stated, “All the [defensive] dimensions that are required for generating a [military] capability that is 10 times [stronger than] the one deployed during Operation True Promise II have been created… The enemy will fall behind in this balance of power.”

The term “True Promise” refers to Iran’s missile attack on Israel in April of the previous year.

Geopolitical Implications of Iran Missile City

The unveiling of the missile city comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump has recently issued multiple warnings to Iran.

The latest video release follows Trump’s ultimatum, demanding that Iran agree to a nuclear deal within the next two months or face severe consequences. This warning was issued shortly after the U.S. carried out a large-scale strike on Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

