Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Iran Urges Restraint as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Iran Urges Restraint as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi called for restraint between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions over a deadly terror attack in J&K.

Iran Urges Restraint as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi called for restraint between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions over a deadly terror attack in J&K.


Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, on Monday called for restraint between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions over a deadly attack in the tourist haven of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, Reuters reported. Speaking during a one-day visit to Islamabad, Iran’s top diplomat urged the two nuclear-armed neighbours to avoid escalation.

“Restraint is crucial at this time,” Reuters quoted Araqchi as saying upon his arrival, as the foreign minister stressed the need for diplomacy and peaceful dialogue.

India took several diplomatic measures after Pakistan failed to take any accountability for its role in the deadly terror attack. Pakistani officials, instead, claimed that they possess “credible intelligence” suggesting that India is preparing for a military strike.

In the past, New Delhi has consistently rejected any third-party mediation in matters related to Kashmir.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, over the weekend. “Lavrov expressed concern over the situation and stressed the importance of diplomacy to resolve issues,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement, according to Reuters. “He urged restraint on both sides, asking them to avoid escalation.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also reportedly directed its ambassador to the United Nations to request a meeting of the UN Security Council to brief the international body on what it describes as “aggressive actions that risk undermining regional peace and security”.

ALSO READ: India Temporarily Halts Chenab River Flow After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Sends Warning To Pakistan

Filed under

Abbas Araqchi India Pakistan tensions Pahalgam Terror Attack

Australian Prime Minister

Explained: What Albanese’s ‘Warm’ Call With Trump Means for Australia–US Ties Amid Tariff Tensions
Adnan Sami defended his I

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The...
The Supreme Court on Mond

Supreme Court To Hear Waqf Law Challenge On May 15 Under New CJI BR Gavai
newsx

Russian President Putin Dials PM Modi, Extends ‘Full Support’ To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

Caught on CCTV: Man Runs Over Guard With Mahindra Thar Near Delhi Flyover
Pakistani national caught

Who Is Muhammad Husnain, The Pakistani Ranger Caught While Trying to Cross India Border In...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Explained: What Albanese’s ‘Warm’ Call With Trump Means for Australia–US Ties Amid Tariff Tensions

Explained: What Albanese’s ‘Warm’ Call With Trump Means for Australia–US Ties Amid Tariff Tensions

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The Country On Time

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The...

Supreme Court To Hear Waqf Law Challenge On May 15 Under New CJI BR Gavai

Supreme Court To Hear Waqf Law Challenge On May 15 Under New CJI BR Gavai

Russian President Putin Dials PM Modi, Extends ‘Full Support’ To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Russian President Putin Dials PM Modi, Extends ‘Full Support’ To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Caught on CCTV: Man Runs Over Guard With Mahindra Thar Near Delhi Flyover

Caught on CCTV: Man Runs Over Guard With Mahindra Thar Near Delhi Flyover

Entertainment

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The Country On Time

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The

Blackpink’s New Album ‘Coming Soon,’ Confirms Lisa In Variety Interview

Blackpink’s New Album ‘Coming Soon,’ Confirms Lisa In Variety Interview

1.8 Million Followers, 12 New Brand Deals: Avneet Kaur On A Roll After Virat Kohli’s Like On Instagram Post

1.8 Million Followers, 12 New Brand Deals: Avneet Kaur On A Roll After Virat Kohli’s

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over Bengaluru Concert Case

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His Hand Inside My Pants

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media