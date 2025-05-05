Iran Urges Restraint as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi called for restraint between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions over a deadly terror attack in J&K.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi called for restraint between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions over a deadly terror attack in J&K.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, on Monday called for restraint between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions over a deadly attack in the tourist haven of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, Reuters reported. Speaking during a one-day visit to Islamabad, Iran’s top diplomat urged the two nuclear-armed neighbours to avoid escalation.

“Restraint is crucial at this time,” Reuters quoted Araqchi as saying upon his arrival, as the foreign minister stressed the need for diplomacy and peaceful dialogue.

India took several diplomatic measures after Pakistan failed to take any accountability for its role in the deadly terror attack. Pakistani officials, instead, claimed that they possess “credible intelligence” suggesting that India is preparing for a military strike.

In the past, New Delhi has consistently rejected any third-party mediation in matters related to Kashmir.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, over the weekend. “Lavrov expressed concern over the situation and stressed the importance of diplomacy to resolve issues,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement, according to Reuters. “He urged restraint on both sides, asking them to avoid escalation.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also reportedly directed its ambassador to the United Nations to request a meeting of the UN Security Council to brief the international body on what it describes as “aggressive actions that risk undermining regional peace and security”.

ALSO READ: India Temporarily Halts Chenab River Flow After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Sends Warning To Pakistan