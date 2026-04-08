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Home > World News > Shehbaz Sharif Humiliates Himself Again: Draft Line In X Post Raises Questions – Did Donald Trump Tell Pakistan PM What To Write?

Shehbaz Sharif Humiliates Himself Again: Draft Line In X Post Raises Questions – Did Donald Trump Tell Pakistan PM What To Write?

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif humiliated himself after a social media slip exposed an unusual detail in his post’s edit history. Screenshots showed an earlier version of his message carrying the label “Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X,” raising questions online.

Shehbaz Sharif mocked online after edit history shows “Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X” in post urging Trump to extend Iran war ceasefire. Photos: X.
Shehbaz Sharif mocked online after edit history shows “Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X” in post urging Trump to extend Iran war ceasefire. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 8, 2026 08:24:32 IST

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Shehbaz Sharif Humiliates Himself Again: Draft Line In X Post Raises Questions – Did Donald Trump Tell Pakistan PM What To Write?

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has an uncanny talent to humiliate himself and his country. While he was ostensibly mediating between the US and Iran to reach a ceasefire deal, Sharif made a juvenile mistake while posting a message on his X handle. 

The mistake is related to the edit history of the Pakistan PM’s social media post. Before the US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire, Sharif had appealed for diplomatic efforts to end the war. However, users quickly noticed an apparent earlier version of his message containing the phrase “Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X.”

Critics question whether the Pakistan PM was instructed by the US on what to post on X.

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Shehbaz Sharif’s Stupid Mistake: Edit History Reveals ‘Draft’ Label

In the post shared on April 8, Sharif urged all sides involved in the conflict to pursue diplomacy and temporarily halt hostilities.

“Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture. We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region,” Sharif wrote on X.

However, the situation quickly turned controversial when users examined the post’s edit history.

According to the history visible on the platform, what appears to be an earlier version of the tweet included an additional line: “Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X.” The earlier version is timestamped one minute before the currently visible post on Sharif’s profile.

Screenshots of the earlier version rapidly circulated online, with many claiming it represented the “original” version of the message before it was edited.

Social Media Questions Origin of Shehbaz Sharif’s Message

The appearance of the word “Draft” in what should have been an official communication triggered speculation across social media platforms.

Some users questioned whether the message had been prepared externally or shared with Sharif’s office as a template before being posted. The phrasing “Pakistan’s PM” in the draft also raised eyebrows, with critics arguing that staff working for the prime minister would typically refer to him simply as “prime minister.”

As the screenshots spread, many users began debating whether the message had been independently written by Pakistan’s leadership or influenced by outside actors.

Journalist Ryan Grim also weighed in on the controversy, sharing his reaction on X.

“Oh, this is unbelievable. The edit history on this tweet shows that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif originally copied and pasted everything he was sent, including:

‘Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X’

Now, obviously, Sharif’s own staff don’t call him ‘Pakistan’s PM,’ they would just call him prime minister. The U.S. and Israel, of course, would call him ‘Pakistan’s PM.’

Would be funny if the fate of the world wasn’t hanging in the balance.”

Also Read: Iran-US Ceasefire: What Donald Trump And Iran Said After Agreeing to 14-Day Truce – Read Full Statements

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Tags: asim munirhome-hero-pos-3iran ceaasefireiran us ceasefireIran US Warpakistan-prime-ministerShehbaz Sharifstrait of hormuz

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Shehbaz Sharif Humiliates Himself Again: Draft Line In X Post Raises Questions – Did Donald Trump Tell Pakistan PM What To Write?

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Shehbaz Sharif Humiliates Himself Again: Draft Line In X Post Raises Questions – Did Donald Trump Tell Pakistan PM What To Write?
Shehbaz Sharif Humiliates Himself Again: Draft Line In X Post Raises Questions – Did Donald Trump Tell Pakistan PM What To Write?
Shehbaz Sharif Humiliates Himself Again: Draft Line In X Post Raises Questions – Did Donald Trump Tell Pakistan PM What To Write?
Shehbaz Sharif Humiliates Himself Again: Draft Line In X Post Raises Questions – Did Donald Trump Tell Pakistan PM What To Write?

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