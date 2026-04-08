Iran-US Ceasefire: What Donald Trump And Iran Said After Agreeing to 14-Day Truce – Read Full Statements

The war in West Asia has stopped after Pakistan mediated a ceasefire that was accepted by both parties – Iran and the US. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has agreed to suspend the bombing of Iran for two weeks while accepting a 14-day truce proposal from mediators in the Iran war.

Trump said he spoke to leaders in Pakistan, which has been a mediator between Washington and Tehran and which had sought a two-week ceasefire.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump wrote on social media.

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE,” Trump said.

What Trump Said On Iran-US Ceasefire

Trump said the U.S. has received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he called a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Trump said in his post that nearly all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the U.S. and Iran and the two-week period will allow a deal to be finalized.

Trump, who has offered shifting goals and timelines for the war, reiterated that he felt Washington’s objectives had been achieved.

The Iran war began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Tehran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states with U.S. bases. The war has shaken global markets and raised oil prices.

U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions. Trump warned earlier on Tuesday that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran did not make a deal.

What Iran Said On The Two Week Ceasefire

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claimed “historic victory” after US President Donald Trump suspended the “bombing and attack” campaign on Iran and agreed to a two-week double-sided ceasefire. According to Press TV, the Supreme National Security Council claimed that nearly all of Iran’s objectives of the war have been achieved.

“Iran achieved a historic victory by forcing the criminal US to accept its 10-point plan. The US has accepted Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, enrichment rights, and removal of all sanctions. The US has accepted to stop aggression, pay compensation for damages, withdraw it’s forced from the region,” Supreme National Security Council stated as reported by Iranian state media.

The Security Council claimed that the US pushed for a ceasefire for over a month, but Iran repeatedly rejected the deadlines, prioritising the country’s objectives.

“It was decided from the very beginning that war would continue until objectives were achieved, including the enemy’s regret and desperation, and removal of the long-term threat to the country. The war has thus continued until today, the fortieth day. Iran has repeatedly rejected the deadlines set by the US president and continues to emphasise that it attaches no importance to any kind of deadline from the enemy.” The Council said, as per the Iranian state media.

“Now we give the great nation of Iran the good news that nearly all the objectives of the war have been achieved, and your brave children have brought the enemy to historic helplessness and lasting defeat. Iran’s historic decision, backed by the unified support of the nation, is to continue the battle for as long as necessary, so its immense achievements are consolidated, & new security & political equations are created based on acceptance of Iran’s power & sovereignty & that of Resistance,” they added.

Strait of Hormuz to Open For Safe Passage

Iranian side has accepted US President Donald Trump’s peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as well as a pause in military operations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic’s response on X and said Iran would cease its military operations if it is was not attacked.

“On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region. In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the U.S. for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran’s 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” Araghchi wrote.

(With inputs from ANI and Reuters)

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