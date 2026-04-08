US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’

The war between Iran and the US has stopped after Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire between the two countries. The 14-day truce was announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, just before his deadline of launching the widespread bombing campaign in Iran.

After the successful halting of the hostilities, Pakistan has now invited the US and Iran for talks in Islamabad on Friday.

While the US has agreed to consider Iran’s 10 demands, Tehran has accepted reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz for this period. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the country’s National Security Council has accepted the two-week ceasefire

. According to reports, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has also agreed to the limited ceasefire. Reports said that Mojtaba has ordered all military units to stop the fire.

“This is not the end of the war, but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader’s order and cease their fire,” Iran’s state-run news agencies quoted the supreme leader.

Reports said that Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire.

Trump on Tuesday said that he believes China also played a part in getting Iran on board for the ceasefire.

Trump was asked whether Beijing was involved in mediating the ceasefire between the two countries, to which he responded, “I hear yes.”

After the ceasefire was announced by the leaders of Iran and the US, both sides claimed victory.

Donald Trump on Tuesday (US time) said that while declaring victory over Iran said the US has won a “total and complete victory.”

“Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it,” Trump told AFP.

Similarly, Iran claimed ‘complete victory’ after Donald Trump agreed for ceasefire and averted his plan to bomb the country.

“Iran achieved a great victory and forced the criminal America to accept its 10-point plan,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claimed.

As the details of the ceasefire deal continue to emerge, experts have responded to the question of who has emerged victorious from the 40-day war.

Here are view points of some of the West Asia experts about who won the war:

Defence Expert Pravin Sawhney

My observations:

1. Iran has won the WAR. Negotiations will be on Iran’s 10 points framework for permanent peace.

2. Iran’s terms will be accepted by Trump. Why? Will explain.

3. With this WAR, the hegemonic age is over: No followers, only partner nations. India will be the sole exception in the world.

4. Pakistan has emerged as more than a credible mediator – a geopolitical asset in the New World Order.

My observations:

1. Iran has won the WAR. Negotiations will be on Iran’s 10 points framework for permanent peace.

2. Iran’s terms will be accepted by Trump. Why? Will explain.

3. With this WAR, the hegemonic age is over: No followers, only partner nations. India will be the sole… — Pravin Sawhney (@PravinSawhney) April 8, 2026

Timothy Snyder: Professor Munk School

Trump lost this war in every possible sense — morally, legally, politically, economically, reputationally, and strategically.

Trump lost this war in every possible sense — morally, legally, politically, economically, reputationally, and strategically. — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) April 8, 2026

Sushant Sareen: Fellow, ORF

Trump TACO’d. US surrendered to Iran. But now Trump can claim he deserves Nobel prize because he ended another war.

Trump TACO’d. US surrendered to Iran. But now Trump can claim he deserves Nobel prize because he ended another war. — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) April 8, 2026

Vali Nasr: Iran Expert

Pakistan PM says ceasefire will also include Lebanon 👇🏼. Iran had been asking for this all along, but it always looked like an outlandish maximal ask. That is on the table now is quite an unexpected outcome.

Pakistan PM says ceasefire will also include Lebanon 👇🏼. Iran had been asking for this all along, but it always looked like an outlandish maximal ask. That is on the table now is quite an unexpected outcome https://t.co/idsB3HUeFk — Vali Nasr (@vali_nasr) April 8, 2026

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