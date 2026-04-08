LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us kanye west Bollywood at World Cup Abu Azrael defence-minister Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us kanye west Bollywood at World Cup Abu Azrael defence-minister Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us kanye west Bollywood at World Cup Abu Azrael defence-minister Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us kanye west Bollywood at World Cup Abu Azrael defence-minister Bishnupur attack indian premier league
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us kanye west Bollywood at World Cup Abu Azrael defence-minister Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us kanye west Bollywood at World Cup Abu Azrael defence-minister Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us kanye west Bollywood at World Cup Abu Azrael defence-minister Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us kanye west Bollywood at World Cup Abu Azrael defence-minister Bishnupur attack indian premier league
LIVE TV
Home > World News > US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’

US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’

Iran and US have agreed to halt the war after Pakistan mediated a 14-day ceasefire between Tehran and Washington. US President Donald Trump announced the truce just before his bombing deadline, while Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz temporarily. As both sides claim victory, experts remain divided over who actually won the conflict.

Iran-US war pauses after Pakistan brokers 14-day ceasefire. Trump, Tehran claim victory as experts debate who really won. Photo: Gemini.
Iran-US war pauses after Pakistan brokers 14-day ceasefire. Trump, Tehran claim victory as experts debate who really won. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 8, 2026 09:30:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’

The war between Iran and the US has stopped after Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire between the two countries. The 14-day truce was announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, just before his deadline of launching the widespread bombing campaign in Iran.

After the successful halting of the hostilities, Pakistan has now invited the US and Iran for talks in Islamabad on Friday.

While the US has agreed to consider Iran’s 10 demands, Tehran has accepted reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz for this period. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the country’s National Security Council has accepted the two-week ceasefire
. According to reports, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has also agreed to the limited ceasefire. Reports said that Mojtaba has ordered all military units to stop the fire.

You Might Be Interested In

“This is not the end of the war, but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader’s order and cease their fire,” Iran’s state-run news agencies quoted the supreme leader.

Reports said that Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire.

Trump on Tuesday said that he believes China also played a part in getting Iran on board for the ceasefire. 

Trump was asked whether Beijing was involved in mediating the ceasefire between the two countries, to which he responded, “I hear yes.”

After the ceasefire was announced by the leaders of Iran and the US, both sides claimed victory.

Donald Trump on Tuesday (US time) said that while declaring victory over Iran said the US has won a “total and complete victory.”
  “Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it,” Trump told AFP.

Similarly, Iran claimed ‘complete victory’ after Donald Trump agreed for ceasefire and averted his plan to bomb the country. 

“Iran achieved a great victory and forced the criminal America to accept its 10-point plan,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claimed.

As the details of the ceasefire deal continue to emerge, experts have responded to the question of who has emerged victorious from the 40-day war. 

Here are view points of some of the West Asia experts about who won the war: 

Defence Expert Pravin Sawhney

My observations:

1. Iran has won the WAR. Negotiations will be on Iran’s 10 points framework for permanent peace.

2. Iran’s terms will be accepted by Trump. Why? Will explain.

3. With this WAR, the hegemonic age is over: No followers, only partner nations. India will be the sole exception in the world. 

4. Pakistan has emerged as more than a credible mediator – a geopolitical asset in the New World Order. 

Timothy Snyder: Professor Munk School

Trump lost this war in every possible sense — morally, legally, politically, economically, reputationally, and strategically.

Sushant Sareen: Fellow, ORF

Trump TACO’d. US  surrendered to Iran. But now Trump can claim he deserves Nobel prize because he ended another war.

Vali Nasr: Iran Expert

Pakistan PM says ceasefire will also include Lebanon 👇🏼. Iran had been asking for this all along, but it always looked like an outlandish maximal ask. That is on the table now is quite an unexpected outcome.

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif Humiliates Himself Again: Draft Line In X Post Raises Questions –  Did Donald Trump Tell Pakistan PM What To Write?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1iranIran US Warisraelpakistanus newsWorld news

RELATED News

Shehbaz Sharif Humiliates Himself Again: Draft Line In X Post Raises Questions – Did Donald Trump Tell Pakistan PM What To Write?

Is Strait Of Hormuz Reopening Today? Iran’s 10-Point Proposal Provides Major Update After US Ceasefire, ‘Will Open, But…’

Iran-US Ceasefire: What Donald Trump And Iran Said After Agreeing to 14-Day Truce – Read Full Statements

US-Iran Ceasefire DECLARED: Trump Pauses War Hours Before Deadline After Explosive Warning and Deadly Threats, Israel Also Agrees

Pakistan Calls For Emergency Ceasefire Between US and Iran as Trump Warns Of Massive Destruction If Deadline Missed

LATEST NEWS

PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Trolled For Dressing Room Speech After Rawalpindiz’s Fourth Straight Loss

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here

RR vs MI IPL 2026: ‘Fascinating to See a 16-Year-Old Boy Play Like That’ — Hardik Pandya Lavishes Praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

Horoscope Today 8 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Pakistan Calls For Emergency Ceasefire Between US and Iran as Trump Warns Of Massive Destruction If Deadline Missed

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Ignoring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Controversy, Reacts to Claims With Cryptic Response

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bowlers Propel Rajasthan Royals To 27-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

‘I Don’t Feel Judged Or Abused When I’m Vulnerable’: Janhvi Kapoor Calls Shikhar Pahariya Her ‘Safe Space’, Opens Up On Love

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Top Spot After Match-Winning Knock vs MI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Top-5 | Full List

US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’
US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’
US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’
US Or Iran – Who Won The War? Experts Give Verdict After Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’, Iran Says ‘Great Win’

QUICK LINKS