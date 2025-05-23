Iran–US Nuclear Negotiations: A Critical Juncture

In 1957, Iran and the US signed had signed a nuclear cooperation agreement, under which Iran got the opportunity to acquire nuclear energy technology. Iran became a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1968 and ratified it in 1970.

While the United States and Iran are set to resume their negotiations over Iran’s Nuclear Program on Friday in Rome for the fifth time. It would be interesting to see how the events will unfold following a period of heightened tensions. Diplomatic experts are keen to witness if the delegations led by the US’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will reach any substantial conclusion, as the previous talks don’t seem to be successful.

However, before any conclusions, it is important to understand the history of tensions between the two countries and how there have been attempts made by global leaders to ease the tensions and potential nuclear conflicts

History of Iran’s Nuclear Programme

In 1957, Iran and the US signed had signed a nuclear cooperation agreement, under which Iran got the opportunity to acquire nuclear energy technology. Iran became a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1968 and ratified it in 1970.

However, after the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran started to view nuclear energy as a crucial element for its national security, and it ceased to cooperate with the United Nations nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

In the early 2000s, Iran gave prominence to its nuclear program and began uranium enrichment. In 2006, Iran confirmed that it had started uranium enrichment work at the Natanz Enrichment Plant. Since then, it has revealed that it has multiple Nuclear sites like the Bonab Atomic Energy Research Centre, Bushehr nuclear reactor (completed with Russian Assistance), Rudan Nuclear Research Centre, Sharif University of Technology, Ardekan Nuclear Fuel Unit and Isfahan Nuclear Fuel Research and Production Centre.

Global reactions and sanctions on Iran

Allegations have existed about Iran pursuing a secret nuclear weapons program, although Iran claims its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.

Global concerns over Iran’s nuclear program increased further when Iran rejected inspections by ‘International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA

Western countries and the United Nations started to impose strict sanctions on Iran to limit its nuclear program.

Israel also expressed strong concerns over Iran’s nuclear enrichment, even threatening military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

Iran’s response

Iran has continued its program by rejecting sanctions placed on its economy, while Western countries have tried to put strong pressure on Iran to use nuclear technology only for peaceful purposes.

E3 and Iran’s Nuclear Programme

E3 or European 3 is a format of diplomatic coordination between France, Germany and the United Kingdom. These nations have been playing the role of negotiators since 2003 between Iran and the world.

It was their efforts which culminated in the 2015 Nuclear Agreement (JCPOA).

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Tehran, the P-5 that is the Permanent Five countries (United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia and China) of the UN Security Council, and the European Union.

It aimed to resolve the nuclear crisis by lifting sanctions on Iran in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear activities, including limiting uranium enrichment to 3.67%, reducing its low-enriched uranium (LEU) stockpile to 300 kg and putting a cap on its centrifuges.

Although Iran complied with the deal and allowed the IAEA to conduct regular inspections of its nuclear facilities, President Donald Trump withdrew the USA from the deal in 2018 and imposed sanctions on the Iranian Economy.

In response, between 2020 and 2021, Iran accelerated its nuclear program, particularly with aid from China and Russia, it enriched its uranium level from 20% to 60%, which was very close to the enrichment level required to make weapons.

For years, there was a deadlock between Iran and the USA, despite former US President Joe Biden’s multiple attempts to convince Iran to talk, however, Iran stated its suspicions about the United States’ intentions and called the Americans untrustworthy. Both nations engaged in proxy wars for years, particularly in Yemen and the Israel-Gaza Crisis. Middle Eastern Countries have also been wary of Iran and its role in perpetuating terrorism in the region.

Revival of bilateral talks

In 2025, in his Second term as President, Donald Trump had pitched to resume talks. Trump also threatened military action if diplomatic talks fail, with Israel playing a key role in any military operation. Iran has, however, refused to give in to threats, stating talks will only be considered successful if they are treated as equal participants. Oman took on the role of negotiator between the two nations, and talks took place in both Oman and Rome. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has also hinted towards resorting to Plan ‘B’ to strengthen ties with China and Russia. The world leaders are keeping a close eye on the future of Iran and its nuclear program.

