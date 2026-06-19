LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo Vivo Y500 telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo Vivo Y500 telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo Vivo Y500 telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo Vivo Y500 telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo Vivo Y500 telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo Vivo Y500 telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo Vivo Y500 telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo Vivo Y500 telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Iran-US Peace Deal Already Falling Apart? JD Vance Cancels Switzerland Trip, Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit

Iran-US Peace Deal Already Falling Apart? JD Vance Cancels Switzerland Trip, Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit

Fresh uncertainty has emerged over the US-Iran peace process after US Vice President JD Vance postponed a planned Switzerland trip for implementation talks. Iran signalled it wants proof of US commitments before moving ahead with the next round of negotiations.

JD Vance delays Iran talks as Tehran seeks proof of US action, raising doubts over the peace agreement. Photos: X.
JD Vance delays Iran talks as Tehran seeks proof of US action, raising doubts over the peace agreement. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 08:31 IST

Is the Iran-US deal already falling apart? Just a day after the 14-point deal was signed, two of the provisions have apparently been floated by Iran and the US. First, US Vice President JD Vance pulled out of a planned trip to meet Iranian negotiators in Switzerland on Friday to begin complex talks on implementing the 14-point agreement struck between Tehran and Washington to end their war, a White House spokesperson said. US officials said this week they would hold a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Iran agreement in Geneva, but Iran’s foreign ministry cast doubt on that, saying it was unnecessary after both countries’ presidents signed the agreement on Wednesday. Iran had said it was ready to begin technical talks after the two enemies extended a tenuous ceasefire by at least 60 days with the accord. But the semi-official Tasnim news agency said earlier on Thursday, before Vance’s announcement, that Iran’s negotiators needed to see signs of implementation of the interim agreement from the US before the next rounds of peace talks could begin, and that there was no confirmation that its delegation would travel to Geneva.

Vance and the US delegation had been ready to depart as soon as plans for the talks had been finalized, the White House spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday night. “But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable,” the statement said. 

The diplomatic back-and-forth over the planned ceremony and photo-op adds to the uncertainty over whether a lasting truce can be found to a regional war that has killed at least 7,000 people, sent energy prices soaring and shaken global markets.

You Might Be Interested In

Israel Refuses To Withdraw From Lebanon

Israel, which was not included in the peace talks and has distanced itself from the US-Iran accord, continued its fighting against the Iranian-allied Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, also raising questions about whether the agreement would hold.

In Washington, some of US President Donald Trump’s Republican allies in Congress questioned whether he had given up too much in order to end the conflict, which is unpopular with most Americans. Trump previously wrote he would only end the war with Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER,” but the memorandum he signed with Iran instead provides relief from economic sanctions, unfreezes assets worth tens of billions of dollars and immediately provides U.S. waivers for Iran to export its oil.

Mojtaba Khamenei  Bashes Trump

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Trump had signed the deal “out of desperation” and signalled that upcoming talks over Iran’s nuclear program, among Trump’s stated reasons for starting the war, would not be easy.

“If the American side wants to be too demanding, we will not accept it,” he said in a written message.

The deal gives negotiators 60 days to reach agreement on the status of Iran’s nuclear program unless both sides agree to an extension, and set up a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran and other financial incentives. Vance said Washington would also seek to limit Iran’s long-range missiles.

When the US and Israel launched the war nearly four months ago, Trump said he aimed to destroy Iran’s nuclear program to ensure it could never develop nuclear weapons, end Tehran’s ability to strike its neighbours, prevent it from supporting allied anti-Israel militants in the region and make it possible for Iranians to topple their theocratic government. Trump signed the deal with none of those objectives met.

In the agreement, Iran restated its decades-long position that it will not get or develop nuclear weapons, a position doubted by a succession of U.S. presidents. It also agreed to the onsite “down blending” of its highly enriched uranium stockpile and inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency as a Non-Proliferation Treaty member, rejecting Trump’s wish to remove the material from the country.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum After Receiving Assurances

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran-US Peace Deal Already Falling Apart? JD Vance Cancels Switzerland Trip, Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit
Tags: home-hero-pos-1iran us peace dealIran US Warisraeljd vanceSwitzerland

RELATED News

Who Is Parastoo Ahmadi? Iranian Singer Sentenced To 74 Lashes

UK Zoo Horror: Man Arrested After 3-Year-Old Boy Found Critically Injured In Crocodile Enclosure

British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain

PM Modi Announces Joint TRISHNA Satellite Launch With France Next Year

‘Bringing India And France Closer’: PM Modi Announces Expansion Of UPI Across France

LATEST NEWS

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out With Ankle Injury, India Women Name Uncapped Spinner as Replacement

Iran-US Peace Deal Already Falling Apart? JD Vance Cancels Switzerland Trip, Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance AGM, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HCLTech In Focus

TMC Money War: What Will Happen To Rs 676 Crore Funds, Party Assets?

Stock Market Outlook Today: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Winning Streak?

Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Strong Winds

FIFA World Cup 2026: Jonathan David’s Hat-trick Fires Canada To Historic 6-0 Win Over Qatar

Chennai Power Cut Today June 19: Check Full List Of Areas Facing Electricity Outage

Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manzambi Brace Sparks Thrilling Second-Half Swiss Blitz Against Bosnia

Iran-US Peace Deal Already Falling Apart? JD Vance Cancels Switzerland Trip, Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran-US Peace Deal Already Falling Apart? JD Vance Cancels Switzerland Trip, Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran-US Peace Deal Already Falling Apart? JD Vance Cancels Switzerland Trip, Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit
Iran-US Peace Deal Already Falling Apart? JD Vance Cancels Switzerland Trip, Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit
Iran-US Peace Deal Already Falling Apart? JD Vance Cancels Switzerland Trip, Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit
Iran-US Peace Deal Already Falling Apart? JD Vance Cancels Switzerland Trip, Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit

QUICK LINKS