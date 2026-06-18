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Home > World News > Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, Trump Makes Big Announcement In Versailles | Switzerland Ceremony Cancelled?

Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, Trump Makes Big Announcement In Versailles | Switzerland Ceremony Cancelled?

After three months of conflict, Iran and the United States have signed a peace agreement aimed at ending the Gulf War. US President Donald Trump confirmed the signing in Versailles, while Iran said the agreement came into effect through digital signatures.

Iran and US sign peace deal ending Gulf War; Trump confirms accord as sanctions relief talks begin. Photo: AI
Iran and US sign peace deal ending Gulf War; Trump confirms accord as sanctions relief talks begin. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 07:37 IST

Iran and the US have finally signed the peace deal, effectively ending the three-month Gulf War. The development was confirmed by President Donald Trump while he was leaving Versailles. Earlier reports said that the POTUS signed the deal while he was having dinner with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. From Iran’s side, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also confirmed that the deal was signed. Some White House officials additionally confirmed the deal while speaking over the phone with the US reporters. However, it was not clear whether the two countries would go ahead with the scheduled in-person signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday, June 19. Baghaei said it has been called off, and the deal has come into effect after digital signatures from both parties. 

Who Signed The Iran-US Peace Deal?

Reuters reported that the agreement, which was recently signed by Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was earlier signed by US Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.    

The White House also shared a video showing Trump signing the document alongside Macron during the dinner meeting in Versailles.

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“It’s signed. I signed it in Versailles. Just signed it,” Trump said as he was leaving the palace after the G7 summit. 

The White House official told reporters, “can confirm the signing.” The United States subsequently released the official text of the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Esmaeil Baghaei said that the deal with US, also known as the memorandum of understanding, was electronically signed. 

“The text of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was finalised with the signatures of the presidents — now it is time to test the implementation of the agreement,” Baghaei said.

Draft Version Of Iran-US Peace Deal

Strait of Hormuz to open immediately

Iran sanctions to be waived immediately 

Talks on Iran’s nuclear program to follow

Talks on financial benefits for Iran to be discussed

US to immediately waive oil sanctions 

US to facilitate the release of the $300 billion reconstruction fund  after an agreement on the nuclear issue

Also Read: Trump Says ‘Nobody Did That On Purpose’: Did US Deliberately Target Iran Girls’ School?

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Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, Trump Makes Big Announcement In Versailles | Switzerland Ceremony Cancelled?
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