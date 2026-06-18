Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, Trump Makes Big Announcement In Versailles | Switzerland Ceremony Cancelled?

Iran and the US have finally signed the peace deal, effectively ending the three-month Gulf War. The development was confirmed by President Donald Trump while he was leaving Versailles. Earlier reports said that the POTUS signed the deal while he was having dinner with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. From Iran’s side, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also confirmed that the deal was signed. Some White House officials additionally confirmed the deal while speaking over the phone with the US reporters. However, it was not clear whether the two countries would go ahead with the scheduled in-person signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday, June 19. Baghaei said it has been called off, and the deal has come into effect after digital signatures from both parties.

Who Signed The Iran-US Peace Deal?

Reuters reported that the agreement, which was recently signed by Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was earlier signed by US Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The White House also shared a video showing Trump signing the document alongside Macron during the dinner meeting in Versailles.

“It’s signed. I signed it in Versailles. Just signed it,” Trump said as he was leaving the palace after the G7 summit.

The White House official told reporters, “can confirm the signing.” The United States subsequently released the official text of the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

🚨 President Donald J. Trump has SIGNED the Iran Memorandum of Understanding at Versailles in France. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JQ6qlbvFAF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 17, 2026

Esmaeil Baghaei said that the deal with US, also known as the memorandum of understanding, was electronically signed.

“The text of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was finalised with the signatures of the presidents — now it is time to test the implementation of the agreement,” Baghaei said.

Draft Version Of Iran-US Peace Deal

Strait of Hormuz to open immediately

Iran sanctions to be waived immediately

Talks on Iran’s nuclear program to follow

Talks on financial benefits for Iran to be discussed

US to immediately waive oil sanctions

US to facilitate the release of the $300 billion reconstruction fund after an agreement on the nuclear issue

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