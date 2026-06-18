Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers

The US-Iran war has concluded after three months of intense fighting. However, it ended with a lasting impact, killing thousands and putting the global economy in a tailspin. The leaders of US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday, according to Pakistan, which acted as a mediator in the negotiations. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the development and said the agreement had taken effect immediately. Following the signing of the interim arrangement, Sharif announced that Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz while the United States would remove its naval blockade. Although the agreement has been signed, Sharif said Pakistan and co-mediator Qatar would continue with plans to host an official signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday. Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles that the agreement had been signed.

Human Cost Of Iran-US War

The war stretched over several months and pitted the world’s most powerful military against an opponent described as significantly weaker but strategically capable. According to reports, the war resulted in:

Deaths of 13 US service members

3,300 people killed in Iran, including the Supreme Leader Ayotollah Khamenei

3,826 people killed in Lebanon

Nearly 60 deaths in Israel

Dozens killed in other Gulf countries

Iran-US War Impact On Global Economy In Numbers

The war disrupted international energy markets and paralyzed a critical maritime route. Several countries in Asia and Africa introduced fuel rationing measures, while global supply chains, including semiconductors and fertilizers, faced disruption.

According to Moody’s Analytics, the war has already cost US consumers and taxpayers approximately $132 billion, with costs continuing to rise.

Gasoline prices, which averaged slightly below $3 per gallon at the beginning of the conflict, climbed to as high as $4.56 per gallon after the key oil transit route was interrupted, according to AAA. Diesel prices rose from $3.76 per gallon before the conflict to a peak of $5.69 in early April.

Air travel also became more expensive, with airline ticket prices increasing nearly 27% over the past year, largely due to higher jet fuel costs.

Middle Eastern economies experienced some of the sharpest downward revisions. The World Bank now estimates GDP growth across Gulf economies at 1.3% this year, compared with 4.5% in 2025.

Operational Cost For US

The latest US estimate for operational expenses linked to the conflict stands at $29 billion. Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst cited the figure during testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on May 12. The updated estimate represented a $4 billion increase compared with the administration’s April projection.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Paris, President Donald Trump argued that Iran had been preparing to use nuclear weapons and claimed US action prevented that outcome.

“Iran would have 100% used a nuclear weapon, they were on the way; We went in to put out the fire,” Trump said.

Also Read: Iran-US Peace Deal Signed: Trump Makes Big Announcement In Versailles