Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers

Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers

After three months of intense conflict, the US-Iran war has ended through an interim agreement brokered by Pakistan and Qatar. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that both sides signed an MoU, triggering immediate steps including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the naval blockade. The war leaves behind a massive human and economic toll, with thousands killed and global markets facing deep disruptions.

US-Iran war ends after three months; thousands dead, global economy hit as Pakistan announces MoU deal. Photo: AI
US-Iran war ends after three months; thousands dead, global economy hit as Pakistan announces MoU deal. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 14:58 IST

The US-Iran war has concluded after three months of intense fighting. However, it ended with a lasting impact, killing thousands and putting the global economy in a tailspin. The leaders of US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday, according to Pakistan, which acted as a mediator in the negotiations. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the development and said the agreement had taken effect immediately. Following the signing of the interim arrangement, Sharif announced that Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz while the United States would remove its naval blockade. Although the agreement has been signed, Sharif said Pakistan and co-mediator Qatar would continue with plans to host an official signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday. Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles that the agreement had been signed.

Human Cost Of Iran-US War

The war stretched over several months and pitted the world’s most powerful military against an opponent described as significantly weaker but strategically capable. According to reports, the war resulted in:

Deaths of 13 US service members 

You Might Be Interested In

3,300 people killed in Iran, including the Supreme Leader Ayotollah Khamenei 

3,826 people killed in Lebanon

Nearly 60 deaths in Israel

Dozens killed in other Gulf countries

Iran-US War Impact On Global Economy In Numbers

The war disrupted international energy markets and paralyzed a critical maritime route. Several countries in Asia and Africa introduced fuel rationing measures, while global supply chains, including semiconductors and fertilizers, faced disruption.

According to Moody’s Analytics, the war has already cost US consumers and taxpayers approximately $132 billion, with costs continuing to rise.

Gasoline prices, which averaged slightly below $3 per gallon at the beginning of the conflict, climbed to as high as $4.56 per gallon after the key oil transit route was interrupted, according to AAA. Diesel prices rose from $3.76 per gallon before the conflict to a peak of $5.69 in early April.

Air travel also became more expensive, with airline ticket prices increasing nearly 27% over the past year, largely due to higher jet fuel costs.

Middle Eastern economies experienced some of the sharpest downward revisions. The World Bank now estimates GDP growth across Gulf economies at 1.3% this year, compared with 4.5% in 2025.

Operational Cost For US

The latest US estimate for operational expenses linked to the conflict stands at $29 billion. Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst cited the figure during testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on May 12. The updated estimate represented a $4 billion increase compared with the administration’s April projection.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Paris, President Donald Trump argued that Iran had been preparing to use nuclear weapons and claimed US action prevented that outcome.

“Iran would have 100% used a nuclear weapon, they were on the way; We went in to put out the fire,” Trump said.

Also Read: Iran-US Peace Deal Signed: Trump Makes Big Announcement In Versailles

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Iran newsiran us peace dealIran US WarWorld news

RELATED News

80% complete but stalled, Why Bangladesh's Tallest Lord Ram Statue Is In Crosshairs?

Iran Humiliates Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Deletes Post After Tehran Denies US-Iran MoU Signing In Switzerland

Did Zelensky Try To Kiss Giorgia Meloni? G7 Greeting Video Goes Viral

Why 70-Year-Old Sikh Couple Shot Dead Inside Pakistan Gurdwara

Why Pakistan Is Returning To Bay Of Bengal After 55 Years With Chinese Made Hangor-Class Submarine

LATEST NEWS

After Philippines, Is India Selling BrahMos Missiles To Vietnam? Here’s What We Know

Gujarat Man Lured Through Gay Dating App, Beaten, Stripped and Blackmailed for Rs 31,000 by 7 Men

Delhi Schools to Undergo POCSO Safety Audit as LG VK Saxena Orders Stricter Child Protection Compliance

Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers

6-Year-Old Lured Into Car, Thrown Alive Into Canal In Meerut

Lakshmi Priya Files Police Complaint Against Athul Vlogs

L'Oréal Acquires Innovist: Why This Deal Matters for India's Lifestyle Market?

Is Salman Khan Making a Cameo in Welcome to the Jungle? Krushna Abhishek Drops Big Hint, Sparks Curiosity Among Fans Days Before Release

Kerala Organ Trade Scare: ED Raids 9 Locations

Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon In India

Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers
Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers
Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers
Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers

QUICK LINKS