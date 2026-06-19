Big Cracks In US-Israel Ties: Why Trump, JD Vance Are Angry With Netanyahu

US and Israel are having the worst of their time in their bilateral relationship. The White House is finally recognising the war mongering Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet have been up to for years. Israel, over the last few weeks, tried to sabotage the Iran-US peace deal; however, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have publicly defended the agreement while rebuking Israel for its approach to regional security and military strategy. Speaking during a White House news briefing on Thursday, Vance rejected criticism of the agreement emerging from political circles in both the United States and Israel, arguing that military action alone cannot resolve long-term security concerns. Defending the US-Iran agreement, Vance stressed that President Donald Trump remains Israel’s most important international partner.

“No. 1: Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world,” Vance said.

JD Vance Asks Israel To Wake Up To The Reality

He also reminded Israeli leaders of Washington’s longstanding military support. Vance stated that nearly two-thirds of Israel’s defensive weapons had been built in the United States and financed through American taxpayers.

“The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in,” he said.

In an interview with The New York Times, Vance directly criticised Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for opposing the US-Iran peace arrangement.

Questioning the viability of Israel’s security strategy, Vance said, “What is your exact proposal? You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.”

He further suggested that criticism within Israel reflected distrust toward Washington.

“I find this whole freakout in Israel a little bit odd because I think that it comes from a place of mistrust, and I think that America has earned the trust of that region of the world,” Vance said.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, considered a key figure in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, strongly opposed the US-Iran agreement and maintained that Israeli military forces should continue operations in Lebanon.

Responding to Vance on X, Ben-Gvir wrote, “This is the proposal … To deal with the Nazis of the 21st century, just as the United States dealt with the Nazis of the 20th century.”

Trump Vs Israel

Earlier on Thursday, President Trump took to social media and called on regional actors to preserve conditions for diplomacy.

“We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel,” Trump wrote.

Trump has repeatedly criticised longtime ally Israel in recent weeks, increasing tensions nearly four months after the two countries had coordinated military action against Iran.

The conflict has disrupted markets and affected global oil supply chains after Tehran responded by shutting the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz route.

According to Israeli senior officials quoted by Reuters, leaders in Israel view the terms of the US-Iran agreement as unfavourable because they do not adequately address concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. Officials indicated that this concern extends across Israel’s leadership.

Trump Warns Netanyahu

On Tuesday, Trump issued another warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing concern that Israel’s simultaneous conflict with Hezbollah could undermine the broader diplomatic process with Iran.

Speaking to reporters in France ahead of meetings with G7 leaders focused on Middle East stability, Trump said, “Israel would have been blown up a long time ago, had I not got involved.”

He also repeated his position regarding Washington’s role in Israel’s security.

“Without the United States, there would be no Israel,” Trump said, while urging Netanyahu to “be more responsible” regarding military actions in Lebanon.

Trump criticised the prolonged nature of the campaign against Hezbollah.

“Israel is fighting Hezbollah too long and too many people are being killed,” he said.

“You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses. And they’re not all Hezbollah, I can tell you.”

He continued, “They should have been able to do the job faster. It just goes on forever. And when that happens, it throws a negative light on the big deal, and that’s the deal with Iran.”

Trump also suggested that Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa could potentially play a larger role in confronting Hezbollah.

“I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah. Because to be honest with you, I think they’d do a better job of doing it … If Israel can’t do the job without killing everyone else, he’ll do the job. Syria will do the job.”

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