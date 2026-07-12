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Home > World News > Iran-US War: 1 Indian Missing, 10 Rescued After Attack On Vessel Off Oman; India Condems Strike

Iran-US War: 1 Indian Missing, 10 Rescued After Attack On Vessel Off Oman; India Condems Strike

One Indian sailor is missing and 10 are rescued after an Iranian attack on the GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz. India condemns the maritime assault.

Iran-US War: 1 Indian Missing, 10 Rescued After Attack On Vessel Off Oman; India Condems Strike

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 18:45 IST

At least one Indian national is reportedly missing and ten others have been rescued after an Iranian attack on a commercial ship in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to official reports, the Cyprus-flagged container vessel, GFS Galaxy, caught fire, forcing the crew to abandon the vessel after it was targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) near the coast of Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed.

India Condemns Attack on Commercial Ship

India has strongly condemned the strike on the commercial vessel, which was hit by what Iranian forces described as a warning shot.  “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian national is reportedly missing,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.  

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The Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation. Describing the continuing incidents as deeply worrisome, New Delhi called for an immediate de-escalation of regional hostilities.  “The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the MEA added, emphasizing that the targeting of civilian maritime infrastructure must end immediately.  

US Iran War Update: Fresh US Strikes Follow Strait Closure

The attack occurred shortly after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed once again. Tehran claimed the GFS Galaxy was targeted because it was transiting via an unauthorized route within the critical waterway. The incident caused severe damage to the vessel’s engine room, forcing it to a complete halt.  In immediate retaliation, the US military launched a massive third round of airstrikes against Iran. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), forces targeted at least 140 Iranian military sites. The strikes severely degraded Iranian missile and drone launch sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.  In response, Iran launched counter-attacks targeting countries hosting US military bases, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, threatening to plunge the region into a broader conflict. 

Also Read: US-Iran War: Why Did the IRGC Close the Strait of Hormuz? Iran Alleges US Struck Cyprus-Linked Ship in Fresh Strikes

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Iran-US War: 1 Indian Missing, 10 Rescued After Attack On Vessel Off Oman; India Condems Strike
Tags: GFS Galaxy ship attackhome-hero-pos-1Iran attacks commercial vesselMEA statement GFS GalaxyStrait of Hormuz ship fireUS Iran war update 2026

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Iran-US War: 1 Indian Missing, 10 Rescued After Attack On Vessel Off Oman; India Condems Strike

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