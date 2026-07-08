Will Iran War Restart? Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes Tonight After Iranian Retaliation

On Wednesday, the US President, Donald Trump, signaled that the Iran War might be moving to another level when he said the interim agreement which was supposed to lead to an end of the conflict is “over.” His statement came as a result of attacks from Iran against US military camps in Bahrain and Kuwait after the US attacked Iran for attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The new war has made it difficult for the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17 to become a lasting peace deal to end the Iran War that started on February 28 through US-Israeli airstrikes against Iran.

Trump raised doubts about the future of diplomacy in his speech ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara. “It’s a very interesting question. To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them.” He added, “They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people.” Trump further said, “As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” before adding, “Now, I’ll let our wonderful negotiators keep talking if they want, but I don’t see it. I don’t like these people, you know that.”

Iran War tensions deepen as Trump warns of strikes ‘tonight’

Although Trump stopped short of declaring a return to full-scale war, he later warned that fresh military action was imminent. Before meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he told reporters, “I’ll give a little warning: We’re going to hit them hard tonight.” Earlier, he had also remarked, “If we make a deal with Iran I’m not sure that will stick, because I found them to be very dishonourable people.”

The latest escalation pushed oil prices higher and weighed on global stock markets. Shipping data showed at least four oil and gas tankers turned back instead of crossing the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting growing security concerns along one of the world’s most important energy routes.

Iran War escalates as both sides trade accusations

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they targeted US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, claiming they also shot down a US MQ-9 drone that attempted to interfere with the operation. Bahrain’s army later said it had successfully thwarted the Iranian attacks.

Earlier, the United States launched fresh strikes after attacks on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and also revoked a licence that had allowed Iran to sell oil. US Central Command said it targeted more than 60 IRGC small boats to impose a heavy cost on Iran for attacking shipping despite the ceasefire. Trump said the US had “knocked out 28 boats last night” and indicated more strikes were likely.

Iran War diplomacy falters despite global calls for restraint

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the latest US strikes as “absolutely necessary.” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X that the latest exchanges “complicate already fraught talks to end the war. Iran’s attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait are unacceptable.”

Iran, however, accused Washington of violating the ceasefire. The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters called the US strikes a “blatant act of aggression,” warned of a “crushing response,” and said Tehran would not allow US interference in the Strait of Hormuz. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also blamed Washington, posting on X, “The era of bullying and extortion is over. We don’t fold.”

Iranian media reported explosions at Kharg Island, Qeshm Island, Sirik and Bandar Abbas, though US Central Command did not mention Kharg Island, which exports around 90% of Iran’s crude oil. A US official told Reuters that the strikes hit Iranian air defence systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and drone launch sites. No civilian deaths were reported in Iran.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: ‘Ceasefire Is Over’: Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After Fresh US Strikes—What Happens Next?