Why USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors Tried To Jump Overboard? What 250 Days At Sea Did To Crew

Sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are facing an intensifying mental health crisis after months of continuous deployment, repeated extensions and worsening concerns over life at sea. The aircraft carrier’s roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines have spent nine months deployed and 250 consecutive days without making land, a modern record for a US aircraft carrier. The strain has now reached a point where Navy Times and Stars and Stripes have reported multiple attempts by sailors to jump overboard, while families say they fear for the safety and well-being of their loved ones.

Reportedly, The pressure has built as the USS Abraham Lincoln has been kept at sea for far longer than originally planned. The carrier left San Diego on November 21 for a Pacific deployment but was redirected to the Middle East after the US-Israel war with Iran began. Its deployment was supposed to end in May but has been extended multiple times. Since leaving San Diego, the crew has had only two days on land in Guam in December and Oman in July while the ship is now in its fifth month of combat operations against Iran.

Why sailors on USS Abraham Lincoln are breaking under prolonged deployment

The lack of a sustained break from sea duty is at the heart of the concerns. Sailors have spent months dealing with combat operations while facing little opportunity to get off the ship. Reports have also pointed to poor living conditions, including moldy showers, broken toilets, laundry machines being unavailable for weeks, long periods without hot water and shortages of basic items.

As per reports, California Democratic Congressman Mike Levin described the conditions on X as “moldy showers, broken toilets, laundry down for weeks, long stretches with no hot water, a meal that came down to half a cup of rice and two tortillas. No soap, deodorant, or toothpaste.” In April, photos of poor-quality and rationed food, along with reports of water shortages, mold and broken laundry machines, had already triggered public criticism.

Why sailors on USS Abraham Lincoln fear the deployment will never end

For some crew members, the repeated extensions appear to have added another layer of stress. Annabelle Loma told Navy Times that her husband tried to jump overboard after his deployment was repeatedly extended.

“He’s scared. He thinks he’ll get a dishonorable discharge, and just because he was burnt out his 13-year career is ruined, just like that,” she said.

In another incident, a sailor’s wife told Navy Times that her husband stopped a fellow crew member from jumping overboard, grabbing the person and bringing them back onto the deck. The reports have intensified concerns among families who say the prolonged deployment is taking a serious toll.

Why sailors on USS Abraham Lincoln have families demanding answers

Those fears were laid bare at a town hall in San Diego last Thursday attended by around 200 family members and Navy leaders. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and other senior officials heard directly from families about the pressure their loved ones were facing.

One spouse said her husband had texted her that day saying “he hopes he doesn’t wake up tomorrow”. Another woman told Cao that the Navy had “broken trust between us and the leadership”.

Colorado Democratic Congressman Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, has also warned that the strain on service members and their families aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln is “building week by week”.

Why sailors on USS Abraham Lincoln are raising wider mental health concerns

The crisis is not limited to the ship’s physical conditions. A study published last year on deployment-related stress among sailors identified loud noises, lack of rest, and inadequate mental and physical healthcare as common problems. Almost half of the deployed sailors surveyed said they were not receiving enough help to cope with stress at sea.

The study concluded that “given the high rates of military suicide, including within the navy, efforts to improve healthcare access on ships are urgently needed”.

Why sailors on USS Abraham Lincoln are at the centre of a Navy dispute

Reportedly, the Navy has disputed claims that suicidal behaviour has increased aboard the carrier. After being contacted, a Navy official said, “extended deployments place a significant strain on our service members and their families, and we are grateful for the resilience and sacrifices they make”.

The official added: “Based on information available to the command, we have not identified an increase in reported suicidal ideation or suicide attempts aboard the ship.”

Pete Hegseth dismissed earlier reports as ‘fake news’

The Navy said the USS Abraham Lincoln has a “comprehensive support network” involving religious, medical and mental health professionals, including “onboard deployment-resilience counselors and chaplains”. It also acknowledged that the war had disrupted traditional supply hubs but said “current reports from the ship confirm continuous access to clean water, functional AC and healthy meal options”.

The dispute follows Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s earlier dismissal of reports about conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln as “more fake news”. Levin hit back this week, saying: “These men and women signed up to serve their country. The least their country owes them is hot water, a working toilet and a real meal. Hegseth cannot even manage that, and he has the nerve to look their families in the eye and call them liars.”

Also Read: Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies