Iran Warns Of Opening New Front At Bab Al-Mandab Strait If Provoked, Threatens Retaliation Over Any Move Against Its Islands

Increased tensions between Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have developed further in West Asia with reported warnings from Iran that they may choose to initiate conflict in a strategic location known as Bab al-Mandab Strait, should they be provoked.

The warning was issued through a military source by Iranian semi-official media outlet, Tasnim News Agency, further compounding existing fears as to the ever-expanding nature of the ongoing conflict.

Strategic Global Chokepoint at Risk

According to the report, Iran has the ability to provide a “credible” threat in relation to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which is a primary global shipping route between Yemen and Djibouti. It is a narrow passage connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and is vital for international trade and energy; any interruption of commerce in this location would have very severe repercussions worldwide.

The warning is indicative that Iran may attempt to expand the conflict currently ongoing into areas other than where they currently have conflicts with Qatari forces. The military source also directly stated that retaliation by Iran would be forthcoming if any attacks occurred on Iranian territory or even on Iranian islands. According to the reports, “Iran will respond to any actions by the enemy against Iranian islands or any other locations in Iran.”

Island Angle Deepens Tensions

This “island angle” has become a key part of the escalation. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf also raised alarm, claiming that enemies, with the support of a regional country, are planning to occupy one of Iran’s islands. He warned strongly that “all enemy movements” are being monitored.

Ghalibaf added a direct threat, saying that if such actions cross a line, “all the vital infrastructure of that regional country will, without restriction, become the target of relentless attacks.” His remarks underline how seriously Iran is viewing any potential move against its territory or islands.

Risk of Wider Regional Conflict

Iran has been a danger in waterways such as the Straits of Hormuz for decades; recent activity in those areas indicates that the Islamic Republic has incentives to disrupt international shipping through the Bab al-Mandab, another significant global shipping chokepoint.

Named for the strait’s strategic importance to maritime navigation and international commerce, the Bab al-Mandab is a primary route for the movement of oil and trade between Asia and Europe. Any instability at this important shipping chokepoint could adversely affect oil shipments to and from countries around the world, exacerbate tensions in an already unstable region, and create an avenue for a widening conflict.

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