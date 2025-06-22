Iran Weighs Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz Amid Escalating Tensions: Reports

After the US airstrikes on its nuclear installations, Iran is considering closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategically vital chokepoints in the world, and any blockade by Tehran would pose serious risks for Europe, EuroNews reported on Sunday.

Revolutionary Guard commander Sardar Esmail Kowsari told local media in an interview that closing the Strait of Hormuz “is under consideration, and Iran will make the best decision with determination,” as per EuroNews.

“Our hands are wide open when it comes to punishing the enemy, and the military response was only part of our overall response,” added Kowsari, who is a member of Iran parliament in addition to his military position.

Missile and Drone Threats Loom Over Gulf Region

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the “very successful” strikes had hit the Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan underground nuclear sites in Iran.

According to EuroNews, Iran’s short- and medium-range missiles would be capable of targeting oil infrastructure platforms, pipelines in the Strait, or even attacking commercial vessels, and surface-to-surface missiles could target tankers or ports along the Gulf.

Airstrikes using aircraft and drones could disable navigation or radar equipment at major shipping ports in the region.

Unmanned drones like Iran’s Shahed models could potentially be used to attack specific shipping lanes or infrastructure in the Strait. Iran could attempt to deploy warships to physically block access to the Strait. In 2012, Iran launched a cyberattack on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, showing its growing capability in this domain, as per EuroNews.

Expert Warnings About Escalation and Terrorism

Blocking the Strait was one of the Iranian responses to the conflict, including terrorist acts on mainland Europe, which security expert Claude Moniquet cited in an interview with EuroNews.

It would be “a disaster for Europe”, the former French intelligence officer said.

Energy Security in Jeopardy for Europe

Roughly 20 per cent of global oil and a significant portion of natural gas pass through the Strait.

Europe imports oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Gulf states–Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE–much of which travels through the Strait.

If Iran blocks it, global oil prices would spike, and Europe could face energy shortages, especially in countries dependent on Middle Eastern fuel, as per EuroNews.

Details of the US Precision Airstrike Operation

After the strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, said Operation Midnight Hammer was designed to “severely degrade Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure.”

Dan Caine said this while holding a Sunday press briefing at the Pentagon.

“At approximately 6:40 PM EST, 2:10 am Iran time, the lead B-2 dropped GBU 57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) weapons on the first of several aim points at Fordow,” he said.

“As the President stated last night, the remaining bombers then hit their targets as well with a total of 14 MOPs dropped against two nuclear target areas. All three Iranian nuclear infrastructure targets were struck between 6:40 PM and 7:05 PM EST (2:10 AM local time Iran) with the Tomahawk missiles being the last to strike at Isfahan to ensure we retain the element of surprise throughout the operation,” he added.

The US military employed “several deception tactics,” including decoys, to maintain tactical surprise, he said.

“As the Operation Midnight Hammer strike package entered Iranian airspace, the US employed several deception tactics, including decoys, as the 4th and 5th generation aircraft pushed out in front of the strike package at high altitude and high speed, sweeping in front of the package for enemy fighters and surface air missile threats.”

High-Level Coordination and Response from Both Sides

“The strike package was supported by the US Strategic Command, US Transportation Command, US Cyber Command, US Space Command, US Space Force, and US European Command,” he added.

Further, Caine stated that “at midnight Friday and Saturday morning, a large B2 strike package comprised of bombers launched from the continental United States. As part of the plan to maintain tactical surprise, part of the package proceeded to the West and into the Pacific as a decoy, a deception effort known only to an extremely small number of planners and key leaders here in Washington and in Tampa.”

“The main strike package, comprised of seven B2 Spirit bombers, each with two crew members, proceeded quietly to the East with minimal communications,” he added.

Highlighting the capabilities of the US joint forces, he stated, “Throughout the 18-hour flight into the target area, the aircraft completed multiple in-flight refuellings. Once over land, the B-2s linked up with escort and support aircraft in a complex, tightly timed manoeuvre requiring exact synchronisation across multiple platforms in a narrow piece of airspace, all done with minimal communications. This type of integration is exactly what our joint force does better than anyone else in the world.”

The operation, code-named Operation Midnight Hammer, was executed by US Central Command under the command of General Erik Kurilla.

“Last night, on the President’s orders, US Central Command, under the command of General Erik Kurilla, executed Operation Midnight Hammer, a deliberate and precise strike against three Iranian nuclear facilities… This operation was designed to severely degrade Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure,” he said.

“It was planned and executed across multiple domains and theatres with coordination that reflects our ability to project power globally with speed and precision at the time and place of our nation’s choosing. This was a highly classified mission, and very few people in Washington knew the timing or nature of this plan,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump said the “very successful” strikes had hit the Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan underground nuclear sites in Iran.

Speaking from the White House, Trump announced that America carried out “massive precision” strikes on Iran and warned Tehran of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program.

A statement issued by the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) confirmed that early on Sunday morning, Iran’s nuclear sites were “subjected to savage aggression–an act in violation of international laws, particularly the NPT.”

