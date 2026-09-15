Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video

Severe panic and chaos reportedly erupted onboard a Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 after part of the aircraft’s cabin ceiling broke apart and fell toward passengers during a flight in Iran. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after takeoff, following a problem involving one of the aircraft’s tyres that was said to have led to engine damage and intense vibrations. Despite the frightening situation inside the cabin, the aircraft was able to return safely to the airport. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

Tyre Problem Reported Shortly After Takeoff

According to reports, the aircraft had taken off from Mashhad Airport for Kermanshah when a tyre reportedly came off one of its wheels shortly after departure. The incident was followed by an apparent engine malfunction and severe vibrations, leaving passengers alarmed. The sudden mechanical problem reportedly prompted the crew to take precautionary action and return the aircraft to Mashhad.

WATCH: Cabin ceiling falls apart onboard a Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 after a tire reportedly burst shortly after takeoff from Mashhad Airport causing engine damage and severe vibrations. pic.twitter.com/R7RP1AwZYX — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 15, 2026

Cabin Ceiling Falls, Passengers Panic

The situation inside the aircraft reportedly became even more frightening when a section of the cabin ceiling broke apart. Passengers were seen dealing with falling pieces and personal belongings as the aircraft experienced severe vibrations. Reports and footage circulating from the incident showed passengers visibly frightened, with some reportedly praying and crying as they feared for their safety.

Boeing 737 Lands Safely Back in Mashhad

Despite the reported technical problems and chaos inside the cabin, the Boeing 737 managed to return to Mashhad Airport and land safely. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Authorities and aviation officials are expected to examine the aircraft to determine what caused the tyre-related problem, engine malfunction and subsequent cabin damage. The incident has once again highlighted the importance of emergency procedures and crew response when aircraft face mechanical problems shortly after takeoff.

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