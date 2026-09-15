LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video

Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video

An Iranian airline Boeing 737 suffered severe damage mid-flight after a reported tyre problem and engine malfunction.

The aircraft had taken off from Mashhad Airport for Kermanshah when a tyre reportedly came off one of its wheels shortly after departure. (Source:Screengrab)
The aircraft had taken off from Mashhad Airport for Kermanshah when a tyre reportedly came off one of its wheels shortly after departure. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-15 23:51 IST

Severe panic and chaos reportedly erupted onboard a Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 after part of the aircraft’s cabin ceiling broke apart and fell toward passengers during a flight in Iran. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after takeoff, following a problem involving one of the aircraft’s tyres that was said to have led to engine damage and intense vibrations. Despite the frightening situation inside the cabin, the aircraft was able to return safely to the airport. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

Tyre Problem Reported Shortly After Takeoff

According to reports, the aircraft had taken off from Mashhad Airport for Kermanshah when a tyre reportedly came off one of its wheels shortly after departure. The incident was followed by an apparent engine malfunction and severe vibrations, leaving passengers alarmed. The sudden mechanical problem reportedly prompted the crew to take precautionary action and return the aircraft to Mashhad.

You Might Be Interested In

Cabin Ceiling Falls, Passengers Panic

The situation inside the aircraft reportedly became even more frightening when a section of the cabin ceiling broke apart. Passengers were seen dealing with falling pieces and personal belongings as the aircraft experienced severe vibrations. Reports and footage circulating from the incident showed passengers visibly frightened, with some reportedly praying and crying as they feared for their safety.

Boeing 737 Lands Safely Back in Mashhad

Despite the reported technical problems and chaos inside the cabin, the Boeing 737 managed to return to Mashhad Airport and land safely. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Authorities and aviation officials are expected to examine the aircraft to determine what caused the tyre-related problem, engine malfunction and subsequent cabin damage. The incident has once again highlighted the importance of emergency procedures and crew response when aircraft face mechanical problems shortly after takeoff.
Also Read: Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Iranian airline flightIranian airline plane incidentIranian Boeing 737plane damage mid-flightSepehran Airlines Boeing 737Sepehran Airlines incident

RELATED News

Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?

2 Friends Sat on NYC Subway Tracks at 3 AM, Then a Train Struck Them: What Happened to the Indian-Origin Woman and Her Friend?

Pakistan Lists Masood Azhar As Most-Wanted Terrorist, Hikes Bounty To PKR 70 Lakh; Here’s Why

Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly

Shot Down Over Iran With No Food, Water Or Parachute: How A US Air Force Officer Survived 50 Hours

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

Portugal Legend Cristiano Ronaldo And AC Milan Owner In Talks To Buy Prominent Football Club | Details Inside

New UPI Transaction Rules: No Charges On Person To Person, Rs 5 To 300 On These Payments From October 15

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI: Matt Renshaw And Nathan Ellis Star To Give Australia 1-0 Lead As Fifties From Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine In Vain

Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’

Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026

Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz

Pawan Yadav Shot Dead in Prayagraj: Who Was The Samajwadi Party Leader And What Was The Motive Behind His Killing?

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video
Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video
Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video
Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video
Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video

QUICK LINKS