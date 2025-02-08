Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Iranian Dissidents, Backed By Trump's Stance, Demand Regime Change

Thousands of opponents to Iran’s authorities gathered in Paris on Saturday, united by a common call for the fall of the Tehran government.

Iranian Dissidents, Backed By Trump’s Stance, Demand Regime Change


Thousands of opponents to Iran’s authorities gathered in Paris on Saturday, united by a common call for the fall of the Tehran government. The rally, organized by the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), featured participants from various parts of Europe and included Ukrainian supporters.

The protest took place against the backdrop of the imminent execution of two NCRI members and the recent sentencing of six others to death in Iran.

NCRI’s Defiant Message

Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the NCRI, delivered a fiery speech to rally attendees.

“We say your demise has arrived. With or without negotiations, with or without nuclear weapons, uprising and overthrow await you,” Rajavi proclaimed.

The NCRI, banned in Iran, has been a vocal opponent of the current regime and advocates for democratic change.

Ukrainian Solidarity

Joining the rally were hundreds of Ukrainians, who accuse Iran of backing Russian President Vladimir Putin in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Iryna Serdiuk, a 37-year-old nurse-turned-interpreter from the Donbass region now exiled in Germany, expressed solidarity with the Iranian opposition.

“I’m happy to see these Iranians because they are opposition. They support Ukraine and not the Iranian government, which gives Russia weapons. We are together, and one day it will be victory for Ukraine and Iran too,” Serdiuk stated.

Criticism and Challenges Facing NCRI

Despite its capacity to mobilize supporters, the NCRI faces skepticism regarding its influence inside Iran.

Mohammad Sabetraftar, a 63-year-old Iranian exile in the United Kingdom, defended the NCRI against detractors.

“What we expect from Mr. Trump or any Western politician is to not support this government. We don’t need money or weapons; we rely on the people. No ties with the regime, no connections, and put as much pressure on this government,” he emphasized.

Tehran has long called for a crackdown on the NCRI, frequently criticizing it through state media. Despite these challenges, the group remains a significant voice of opposition.

Homa Sabetraftar, a 16-year-old schoolgirl living in Britain, highlighted the importance of representing Iranian youth.

“Some people in Iran don’t have that voice and aren’t able to vocalize as freely as we are able to here,” she said. “We need to push for a better future.”

Trump’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign Revisited

The rally came amid renewed discussions about former U.S. President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign, which sought to destabilize Iran’s economy and force negotiations over its nuclear program.

Trump’s previous Ukraine envoy had attended an NCRI conference in Paris, outlining plans to reinstate this policy.

Hope for a Democratic Future

While challenges remain, Saturday’s protest reflected growing optimism for change in Iran. The alliance of Iranians and Ukrainians underscored the shared desire for freedom and democracy.

The rally demonstrated the enduring resilience of opposition movements in the face of authoritarian regimes and the belief that global solidarity can pave the way for a better future.

