Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Moscow today to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of the second round of nuclear negotiations with the United States of America. Earlier, both Iran and the US said that ‘positive and constructive’ discussion was held in the first round, when Oman acted as a mediator.

“We are ready to build trust regarding possible concerns over nuclear enrichment, but it is not negotiable,” Araghchi reportedly said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran if there is no positive headway in the nuclear talks between the two countries. Western powers are of the view that Iran is refining uranium to a high degree of fissile purity beyond what is justifiable for a civilian energy program and close to the level suitable for atomic bomb fuel. “Iran has to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon. They are radicalised people and cannot possess a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Reports suggest that the second round of talks between the US and Iran is expected to be held in Rome. It is very likely that Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will also be invited to Rome for the second round of discussion.

Moscow, seen as a longstanding ally of Tehran, is believed to play a critical role in Iran’s nuclear negotiations with the West as a veto-wielding UN Security Council member and a signatory to an earlier nuclear deal that Trump pulled out of during his first term in office.

