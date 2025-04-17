Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Russia Ahead of Second Round Of Nuclear Talks With US

Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Russia Ahead of Second Round Of Nuclear Talks With US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Moscow today to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of the second round of nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Russia Ahead of Second Round Of Nuclear Talks With US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Moscow today to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of the second round of nuclear negotiations with the United States.


Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Moscow today to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of the second round of nuclear negotiations with the United States of America. Earlier, both Iran and the US said that ‘positive and constructive’ discussion was held in the first round, when Oman acted as a mediator.

“We are ready to build trust regarding possible concerns over nuclear enrichment, but it is not negotiable,” Araghchi reportedly said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran if there is no positive headway in the nuclear talks between the two countries. Western powers are of the view that Iran is refining uranium to a high degree of fissile purity beyond what is justifiable for a civilian energy program and close to the level suitable for atomic bomb fuel. “Iran has to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon. They are radicalised people and cannot possess a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Reports suggest that the second round of talks between the US and Iran is expected to be held in Rome. It is very likely that Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will also be invited to Rome for the second round of discussion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Moscow, seen as a longstanding ally of Tehran, is believed to play a critical role in Iran’s nuclear negotiations with the West as a veto-wielding UN Security Council member and a signatory to an earlier nuclear deal that Trump pulled out of during his first term in office.

ALSO READ: Russian Forces Launch Drone Attack On Ukrainian City Of Dnipro As Officials Seek Security Pledges In Paris

Filed under

Abbas Araghchi russia Sergei Lavrov US-Iran Nuclear Talks

Musk's SpaceX has emerged

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Emerges As Frontrunner To Build Trump’s Golden Dome Missile Shield: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Russia Ahead of Second Round Of Nuclear Talks With US
newsx

Helicopter Crashes Minutes After Take-Off At Melbourne Moorabbin Airport, One Rushed To Hospital
The National Board of Exa

NEET PG 2025 Exam Registration Begins: Here Are The Key Dates And Steps To Apply
The Lebanese military ann

Lebanese Military Detains Several People on Suspicion of Firing Rockets at Israel
From Rohit Sharma's iconi

Now Bring Home Rohit, Russell And Gill-India’s First Cricket Collectables Are Here!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Emerges As Frontrunner To Build Trump’s Golden Dome Missile Shield: Report

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Emerges As Frontrunner To Build Trump’s Golden Dome Missile Shield: Report

Helicopter Crashes Minutes After Take-Off At Melbourne Moorabbin Airport, One Rushed To Hospital

Helicopter Crashes Minutes After Take-Off At Melbourne Moorabbin Airport, One Rushed To Hospital

NEET PG 2025 Exam Registration Begins: Here Are The Key Dates And Steps To Apply

NEET PG 2025 Exam Registration Begins: Here Are The Key Dates And Steps To Apply

Lebanese Military Detains Several People on Suspicion of Firing Rockets at Israel

Lebanese Military Detains Several People on Suspicion of Firing Rockets at Israel

Now Bring Home Rohit, Russell And Gill-India’s First Cricket Collectables Are Here!

Now Bring Home Rohit, Russell And Gill-India’s First Cricket Collectables Are Here!

Entertainment

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Says Comedian Will Come Back Soon

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy?

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave