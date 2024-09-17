Iranian President Pledges to Reform Morality Police as Mahsa Amini Anniversary Looms

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian promised on September 16 to ensure that the morality police will no longer "bother" women in the country

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian promised on September 16 to ensure that the morality police will no longer “bother” women in the country. His remarks came on the second anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death, a young Iranian Kurd who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

“The morality police were not supposed to confront [women]. I will follow up so they don’t bother them,” Pezeshkian said at his first press conference since assuming office in July. The president replaced Ebrahim Raisi, who passed away in a helicopter crash in May.

Amini’s death in 2022 sparked widespread protests across the nation, leading to violent clashes with security forces. Hundreds of demonstrators, including security personnel, were killed, and thousands were detained during the months-long unrest.

Calls for Easing of Hijab Enforcement and Internet Restrictions

Pezeshkian, who had previously promised to challenge the morality police’s enforcement of the mandatory hijab, reiterated his stance during the press conference. He also mentioned plans to relax long-standing restrictions on the internet, an issue that has long frustrated Iranian citizens.

Iran has imposed stringent controls on social media platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), with harsher restrictions following anti-government protests in 2019 and after Amini’s death. Pezeshkian indicated his government is working to ease online censorship, particularly when it comes to social media access.

Iran-U.S. Relations and the 2015 Nuclear Deal

The president also addressed Iran’s ongoing diplomatic challenges with the United States, particularly focusing on the collapsed 2015 nuclear deal. “We do not want to fight with America if it respects our rights,” Pezeshkian said, emphasizing that Iran was not the aggressor in the conflict.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have been strained for decades, with no formal diplomatic ties since the 1980 Islamic Revolution. The landmark 2015 nuclear deal, which provided Iran sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, fell apart after the U.S. withdrew in 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions.

Pezeshkian stressed Iran’s compliance with the terms of the agreement before it unraveled. “We are not seeking nuclear weapons. We have respected the framework of the nuclear agreement,” he said, blaming the U.S. for breaking the accord and pushing Iran to take defensive actions.

Denial of Weapons Transfers to Russia

In addition to nuclear discussions, Pezeshkian commented on newly imposed European sanctions targeting Iranian air transport. These sanctions come amid accusations that Tehran supplied ballistic missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Pezeshkian denied these allegations, asserting that “Iran has not given Russia any weapons at least since he assumed the presidency.” While he acknowledged that there may have been past military cooperation between the two countries, he clarified that no weapons had been provided since his administration took office. “What I can say with certainty is that since our arrival, we have not given them anything,” he added.

Defense Against Criticism of Iran’s Missile Program

Regarding Iran’s missile program, which has faced intense scrutiny from Western nations, Pezeshkian stood firm on Iran’s right to maintain its defense capabilities. “They [the West] want us not to have missiles, that is fine, but you need to disarm Israel first,” he said, arguing that without missiles, Iran would be vulnerable to attacks from its regional adversaries, such as Israel.

He also denied claims that Iran provided the hypersonic missile used by Huthi rebels in a September 15 attack on Israel. “We don’t have in Iran the type of hypersonic missile” that was reportedly fired, Pezeshkian asserted, rejecting the notion of Iranian involvement.

Support for Palestinian Cause

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, a cornerstone of the country’s foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He denied any direct involvement in Hamas’s recent October 7 attack on Israel but praised the militant group’s actions. Israel’s retaliatory campaign against Hamas has resulted in over 41,000 deaths in Gaza, according to official health ministry figures.

Iran’s refusal to recognize Israel has long shaped its foreign relations, with its support for Palestinian groups standing in sharp contrast to its adversarial stance towards the Israeli state.