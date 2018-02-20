The Iran airlines flight EP3704 that went missing after 45 minutes of taking off. The wreckage of flight was found in Zagros mountains carrying 66 people on board has been found by the search team, after some improvement in the weather conditions.The Revolutionary Guards helicopter this morning found the wreckage of the plain.

The Aseman Airlines flight EP3704 that went missing in zagros mountains two days earlier carrying 66 people on board has been found by search teams

The Aseman Airlines flight EP3704 that went missing in Zagros mountains two days earlier carrying 66 people on board has been found by search teams. They have found the wreckage of the plane, after two days of heavy snowfall and fog, soon after the weather cleared on Tuesday morning giving helicopters better visibility. The plane after taking off from Tehran disappeared from the radar as it flew over Zagros mountain after 45 minutes of taking off.”The Revolutionary Guards, helicopter this morning found the wreckage of the plain on Dena mountain” spokesman Ramezan Sharif told state broadcaster IRIB.

He further added, “After the Revolutionary Guards’ drones started surveying the area carefully and identifying the area where the plane had probably crashed two helicopters of the air force were been sent to location”. “A pilot told IRIB he had seen bodies around the plane in scattered condition and plane and the wrecks of the plane were found near Noghol village at around 4,000 meters (13,000 feet).It was impossible for the pilot to land after the bad weather returned. Kioumars Heydari, the commander of the army ground forces, told IRIB, we were expecting that ground team would reach the spot within 2 hours.He added, “I have been informed that it is not possible for the air team to land on the spot due to bad weather they are equipped to carry bodies on snow”. Around 100 mountaineers are ready to climb the peak.

ALSO READ: Flatulence attack! Continuous farts from passenger forces plane to make emergency landing

“Last night, a number of people camped on the mountain and through coordination with the local people and guide managed to search all crevices,” Mansour Shishefuroosh, head of a regional crisis centre, told ISNA news agency. The heartbreaking incident has once again made the aviation authorities to think about the aviation safety which has been heightened by international sanctions over the years.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: SAVED! With over 200 passengers on board and 2 km away at 27000 ft in air, Vistara and Air India escape mid-air collision

ALSO READ: Air travellers might have to shell out 20% to 30% more to avail in-flight data connectivity services