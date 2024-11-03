Iranian Woman Detained After Stripping to Underwear On University Campus In Protest Against Strict Islamic Dress Code

A young woman, a mother of 2, who stripped to her underwear on university premises, against Iran’s strict Islamic dress code was soon after detained by authorities.

A female student at Tehran’s Islamic Azad University reportedly stripped to her underwear on university premises, drawing attention to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code. The young woman, a mother of two, was soon after detained by authorities.

Woman’s ‘Unique’ Protest Against Dress Code in Iran

A video shared by Amnesty International captures the woman sitting outside the university, hair uncovered, gesturing to fellow students – many of whom were wearing headscarves.

Moments later, another video showed her walking down a nearby road before being surrounded by a group of men who then forced her into a car. Rights organizations report that she was “violently arrested” following her act of protest against what they term “abusive enforcement” of Iran’s dress code laws.

Amnesty International has called for her immediate and unconditional release, urging that she be given access to her family and legal counsel. The group has also demanded a fair and transparent investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse during her arrest, holding that those responsible should be held accountable.

Reports from Iranian social media suggest that the woman’s protest may have been fueled by previous encounters with members of the Basij, a volunteer paramilitary force. According to the Amir Kabir newsletter, members of the Basij had previously harassed her on campus, allegedly tearing her headscarf and damaging her clothing.

The response from Iranian authorities to this incident has been swift but contradictory. The state-run Fars news agency, citing eyewitnesses, claimed that two security personnel initially approached the student to discuss her dress code violation, which then allegedly led to her removing her clothes.

In a separate statement, Amir Mahjob, the university’s public relations director, said that the student’s actions were influenced by “severe mental pressure,” asserting that she was experiencing mental health issues.

Strict Dress Code For Women In Iran

The incident comes amid ongoing unrest in Iran regarding women’s rights. The country’s laws require women to wear headscarves in public, and those who do not comply are often subjected to fines, arrests, or other severe penalties. Public dissent against these dress code laws, which intensified following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022, remains prevalent.

Amini’s death ignited mass protests across Iran, leading to a violent crackdown in which hundreds lost their lives. Since then, many Iranian women have continued to show defiance by removing their headscarves in public spaces, risking arrest and punishment.

Mai Sato, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Islamic Republic of Iran, has announced that she will closely monitor this case and the authorities’ response. Human rights advocates see this as another moment of global focus on Iran’s treatment of women and protesters.

