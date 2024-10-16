Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Iran’s Foreign Minister Embarks on Regional Diplomatic Mission

Abbas Araqchi, Iran's foreign minister, is on a diplomatic tour that includes visits to Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey.

Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s foreign minister, is on a diplomatic tour that includes visits to Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey. This initiative, as stated by the Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesperson, is part of Tehran’s effort to engage with neighboring countries in response to ongoing humanitarian crises.

Focusing on Ending Violence

The visit is framed within the context of Iran’s commitment to advocating for the cessation of “genocide, atrocity, and aggression” in the region. This diplomatic outreach highlights Iran’s intention to foster dialogue and cooperation among nations facing similar challenges.

The trip reflects Tehran’s strategy to strengthen its regional ties while addressing pressing humanitarian issues.

More details awaited.

and Turkey Egypt foreign minister iran jordan Regional Diplomatic Mission
