Iran’s Nuclear Enrichment Nears Weapons-Grade Levels, UN Watchdog Warns

An IAEA report revealed that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, close to weapons-grade levels of 90%.

An IAEA report revealed that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, close to weapons-grade levels of 90%.

A confidential report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, revealed that Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, close to weapons-grade levels of 90%, The Associated Press reported. As of May 17, Iran held 408.6 kilograms of this uranium, nearly 50% more than the 274.8 kilograms reported in February.

What Did the UN Report Say?

The IAEA described Iran as “the only non-nuclear-weapon state to produce such material,” calling the development “a serious concern.” According to the agency, about 42 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium could theoretically be further enriched to make one atomic bomb, as reported by the AP.

Iran Says Its Nuclear Program is for Peaceful Purposes Only

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. The country’s Foreign Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization criticised the IAEA report, reportedly calling it biased and based on “unreliable and differing information sources.” They stressed that uranium enrichment is carried out under “transparent” IAEA monitoring, which the agency disputes.

The joint statement read, “The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its disappointment about the report, which was prepared by imposing pressure on the agency for political purposes.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, they also referenced Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s religious decree forbidding nuclear weapons as part of Iran’s defense arsenal.

The Broader Context: Nuclear Talks and Sanctions

The report comes amid ongoing U.S.-Iran talks aimed at reviving or reshaping the nuclear agreement that limits Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanction relief. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, a mediator in the talks, was recently in Tehran presenting the latest U.S. proposal.

However, progress remains slow. Iranian officials say that any deal must fully lift sanctions and allow the country’s nuclear program to continue, while the U.S. administration stresses that Tehran must not obtain a nuclear bomb.

“Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it’s in their best interest to accept it,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, per AP.

Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls IAEA Report ‘A Clear Warning Sign’

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the IAEA report a “clear warning sign that Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons program,” as reported by the AP.

Netanyahu’s office reportedly said, “Iran’s level of enrichment has no civilian justification whatsoever,” and urged the international community to “act now to stop Iran.”

The IAEA’s Investigation and Concerns

In a separate comprehensive report, the IAEA criticized Iran’s cooperation, stating it has been “less than satisfactory” regarding uranium traces found at undeclared sites linked to a suspected past military nuclear program. The sites, including Turquzabad and Varamin, have shown evidence of manmade uranium particles.

“These locations, and other possible related locations, were part of an undeclared structured nuclear program carried out by Iran until the early 2000s,” the IAEA concluded, according to AP.

ALSO READ: Trump Withdraws Nomination of Musk Associate Jared Isaacman to Lead NASA