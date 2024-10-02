Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Iran’s President Pezeshkian Visits Qatar, Seeks Regional Support Against Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has cautioned Israel about the potential for a strong reaction if hostilities escalate further. His remarks came during a visit to Qatar following Iran's recent missile attacks on Israel.

Iran’s President Pezeshkian Visits Qatar, Seeks Regional Support Against Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has cautioned Israel about the potential for a strong reaction if hostilities escalate further. His remarks came during a visit to Qatar following Iran’s recent missile attacks on Israel.

Missile Strikes and Retaliation Threats

The backdrop to Pezeshkian’s visit includes a barrage of ballistic missiles fired at Israel, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to respond with threats of retaliation. “Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it. Whoever attacks us, we will attack them,” Netanyahu stated, labeling the missile strike as a “failure” for Iran and asserting that Tehran would face consequences similar to those experienced by Hamas and Hezbollah.

Call for Regional Support

During a press conference in Doha with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Pezeshkian emphasized that continued Israeli actions against Iran would lead to a more severe response. He called on the United States and European nations to advise Israel not to destabilize Iran, warning that such actions could have severe consequences.

Ongoing Conflict and Concerns of War

The current situation has raised concerns about the potential for broader conflict in the Middle East, especially between Israel and Iran’s allies. In recent months, Israel has been involved in operations targeting leaders from groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, intensifying tensions in the region.

Pezeshkian remarked, “We also want security and peace. It was Israel that assassinated Haniyeh in Tehran,” highlighting Iran’s perspective on the ongoing hostilities.

As the situation evolves, both sides seem prepared for potential escalation, contributing to fears of a larger conflict in the region.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Biden Opposes Strikes On Iran’s Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Tensions

Filed under

iran Israel Masoud Pezeshkian

Also Read

IDF Chief Vows To Bring Back Hostages As Forces Stand Ready Across Borders

IDF Chief Vows To Bring Back Hostages As Forces Stand Ready Across Borders

Buried WWII U.S. Bomb Explodes At Japanese Airport

Buried WWII U.S. Bomb Explodes At Japanese Airport

Funding Surge Values OpenAI At $157 Billion Amid Strategic Shift

Funding Surge Values OpenAI At $157 Billion Amid Strategic Shift

Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

Aston Villa Triumphs As Duran Dazzles In Champions League Showdown

Aston Villa Triumphs As Duran Dazzles In Champions League Showdown

Entertainment

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox