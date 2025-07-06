Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Makes First Public Appearance Since Israel Conflict

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has came out officially from seclusion after the recent 12-day war with Israel. This put an end to weeks of rumours surrounding his health and well-being. The 86-year-old Iran leader was seen for the first time ever since the fight with Israel. He visited on Saturday, a highly secured Ashoura commemoration center in Tehran.

Ashoura ceremony indicates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad and also a major person in Shia Islam faction. The popular ceremony was attended by a number of Iran’s top leaders, that includes Parliament Speaker. State media broadcasted the footage of Iran Supreme Leader when he entered the compound and being greeted with shouts of support from the crowd.

🇮🇷 Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei attends ceremony marking martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS) pic.twitter.com/c2S8re7E4C — Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) July 5, 2025

Ali Khamenei’s absence during Israel-Iran conflict

Meanwhile, Khamenei’s absence at the time of Israel-Iran conflict had sparked several serious speculation all over. Many reports later suggested that he had been moved to underground location because of serious threats to his life. While the Israel-Iran conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump issued serious warnings to Khamenei. Trump also stressed that the United States already know his location however had no immediate plans to target him.

In reality, the recent Israel-Iran conflict was a destructive blow to Iran’s nuclear program. Later, Tehran admitted that more than 900 killed and thousands wounded in the war. American officials claimed that the Iran’s nuclear capabilities were “wiped out,” prompting Iran to put on hold its co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), limiting outside observation of its nuclear programme.

Following the ceasefire, Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei issued a pre-recorded statement stressing that Iran had given a “slap to America’s face” by attacking a US military base in Qatar. Donald Trump fired back with a biting critique, referring to Khamenei as a “man of great faith” however had accused him of lying to the public regarding the outcome of the war.

