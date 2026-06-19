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Home > World News > Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum After Receiving Assurances

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum After Receiving Assurances

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, says he authorised a memorandum of understanding signed by the Iranian and US presidents after receiving assurances that Iran's rights and the interests of the 'Resistance Front' would be protected.

Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum (Image: X)
Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum (Image: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 00:01 IST

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday that he had authorised a memorandum of understanding signed by the Iranian and U.S. presidents, despite personally holding a different view, after receiving assurances from President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials that Iran’s rights and the interests of the ‘Resistance Front’ would be safeguarded. The decision marks a significant step in Iran’s approach toward engagement with the United States, with Khamenei stressing that his approval came only after senior officials pledged that the country’s core interests would remain protected throughout the process.

Khamenei Says Approval Came After Receiving Assurances

In a written message to the Iranian nation, Khamenei said Pezeshkian, acting in his role as head of the Supreme National Security Council, had accepted responsibility for ensuring that the agreement protected Iran’s interests. According to Khamenei, the president also pledged not to yield if Washington made what he described as excessive demands.

Khamenei stressed that the assurances provided by Pezeshkian and other senior officials played a central role in his decision to authorise the memorandum, even though he held a different personal perspective on the matter.

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Addressing the prospect of continued diplomatic engagement, Khamenei added that future face-to-face negotiations with the United States would not mean accepting ‘the enemy’s position’.

His remarks suggest that while Iran may remain open to direct discussions with Washington under certain circumstances, its leadership intends to maintain what it views as a firm negotiating position and avoid compromising on issues it considers fundamental to the country’s interests.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora In France: ‘India Now Stands As the Fastest-Growing Major Economy’

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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum After Receiving Assurances

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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum After Receiving Assurances
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum After Receiving Assurances
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum After Receiving Assurances
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum After Receiving Assurances

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