Iran’s Supreme Leader Mujtaba Khammei Appears in Video Rejecting Reports of Ill Health, Death – Watch

Iran’s semi-official Mehr News agency has released an undated video showing Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in good health. The footage comes days after Israeli media reports claimed that Khamenei was in an “extremely critical condition”. His health and whereabouts have been the subject of growing speculation.

Mehr News released the footage for the first time. The move appears aimed at countering reports about Khamenei’s condition and his ability to lead Iran. Mehr is a semi-official Iranian news agency linked to the government’s Islamic Development Organisation.

Iran’s Mehr RELEASES VIDEO of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for ‘FIRST TIME’ pic.twitter.com/v3Rp81VfLH — RT (@RT_com) August 8, 2026

Israeli Media Reports Raise Health Concerns

On Friday, Israeli media outlets reported that Khamenei’s health had deteriorated. Channel 14, citing sources inside Iran, reported that he was in a critical condition. The Jerusalem Post also cited IranWire and sources close to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration.

One source cited by The Jerusalem Post said, “We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon.” However, Iran has not publicly confirmed these claims.

Why Has Mojtaba Khamenei Stayed Out Of Public View?

Mojtaba Khamenei became Iran’s Supreme Leader after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28. Since taking the position, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made a live public appearance. He has largely communicated through written statements.

Reports have also claimed that he suffered injuries during the initial strikes on his father’s compound. Some reports alleged that the injuries were serious and forced him to remain hidden. He is also believed to have maintained contact with senior Iranian officials through intermediaries to reduce the risk of being targeted.

Iran President Admits Direct Contact Is Difficult

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has previously spoken about the difficulty of directly communicating with the Supreme Leader. In a state television interview, Pezeshkian said direct interaction with Khamenei is currently “very difficult”.

The comments added to questions about Khamenei’s location and his role in Iran’s leadership.

Earlier Claims Said Khamenei Was Outside Iran

Speculation intensified in July after Saudi outlet al-Hadath, citing an Israeli security source, claimed that Khamenei was “not in Iran.” US President Donald Trump also made claims about Iran’s leadership during a Fox News interview. He said Iran’s top military leadership had been eliminated and claimed Khamenei was “90% gone” and incapacitated.

Iranian officials have rejected claims that Khamenei suffered severe injuries. Health Ministry representatives previously described his injuries as superficial. The latest video may be intended to challenge those reports. However, because the footage is undated, it does not independently establish when or where it was recorded.