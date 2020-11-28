Fakhrizadeh was travelling in the outskirts of the town of Absard in Northern Iran when gunshots were fired at him, he died in the hospital. Fakhrizadeh was believed to be a high-value target for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad. The United Nations' nuclear control branch, Atomic Energy Agency had also long been demanding Fakhrizadeh for interrogation.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, claimed to be the head of Iran’s nuclear research programme by American agencies, was shot dead on November 27 while in a car. Fakhrizadeh was travelling in the outskirts of the town of Absard in Northern Iran when gunshots were fired at him. He had been critically wounded and moved to a hospital where he died.

Fakhrizadeh was believed to be a high-value target for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad. The agency is also suspected of murdering Fakhrizadeh’s associates and subordinates about 8 years ago. This assassination is also similar to the American attack on Major General Qassim Suleimani who commanded Iran’s Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The United Nations’ nuclear control branch, Atomic Energy Agency had long been demanding Fakhrizadeh for interrogation. This demand was constantly denied by Iran ever since, claiming that Fakhrizadeh was a lecturer at the Imam Hussein University located in its capital of Tehran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister called this assassination a cowardly act, likely committed by Israel. No comments have been made by the US or Israel regarding the situation. Some of Iran’s population had been calling for war against the US when Major General Suleimani was killed and this incident is also bound to cause diplomatic complications.

