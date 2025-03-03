Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
  Iran's Vice-President Mohammad Javad Zarif Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Javad Zarif Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Despite his diplomatic achievements, Zarif has faced relentless criticism from conservatives, particularly over allegations that his American-born children hold dual Iranian-U.S. citizenship.

Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Javad Zarif Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Mohammad Javad Zarif


Iran’s Vice-President for Strategic Affairs and its most prominent reformist figure, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has resigned from his position, a move that has sent shockwaves through the country’s political landscape and financial markets. Zarif’s resignation comes amid rising political tensions and conservative pressure on the relatively new government of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Supreme Leader’s Influence?

Zarif announced his resignation in a letter, stating that the decision was made following instructions from an unnamed senior official. Though the letter did not explicitly name Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the implication of his endorsement looms large over the decision. This marks Zarif’s second resignation in recent months, having previously attempted to step down in August 2024.

The departure of Zarif, a key figure in Iran’s reformist camp, follows the recent impeachment of Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati, further destabilizing Pezeshkian’s administration. The political shake-up has exacerbated economic uncertainty, with the Iranian stock market plunging as fears of hardline conservative dominance grow.

Architect of the 2015 Nuclear Deal

Zarif played a pivotal role in negotiating the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which sought to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the deal was effectively nullified when former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, reimposing harsh sanctions on Iran.

Despite his diplomatic achievements, Zarif has faced relentless criticism from conservatives, particularly over allegations that his American-born children hold dual Iranian-U.S. citizenship. Critics argue that his appointment violated a 2022 law barring individuals with ties to the West from holding senior government positions.

In his resignation letter, Zarif hinted that the decision was not entirely voluntary, suggesting he was directed to return to academic life. President Pezeshkian reportedly resisted the order, asking the senior official to communicate directly with Zarif. However, following a meeting with the unnamed figure, Zarif agreed to step down.

Zarif’s resignation signals a significant blow to Iran’s reformist movement and raises concerns over the country’s future direction as conservative forces tighten their grip on power.

ALSO READ:Israel's Aid Blockade to Gaza Violates Ceasefire Deal, Egypt and Qatar Say

Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Javad Zarif

