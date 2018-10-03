Iraq's parliament on Tuesday elected Kurdish politician Barham Salih as President, who nominated Adel Abdul Mahdi as the prime minister-designate. PM-designate Mahdi is a former vice president, oil minister and has even held finance ministry and now he has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

Iraq parliament elected Barham Salih as President (Right), who nominated Adel Abdul Mahdi (left) as the prime minister-designate.

Ending months-long political deadlock, Iraq’s parliament on Tuesday elected Kurdish politician Barham Salih as President, who nominated Adel Abdul Mahdi as the prime minister-designate.

After the 2003 US invasion, the main posts are shared among Iraq’s 3 largest ethnic-sectarian components. Under Iraq’s constitution, prime ministership is the most powerful post and has traditionally been held by a Shia, while the ceremonial position of the president is held by Kurd and speaker of parliament by a Sunni Arab.

PM-designate Mahdi is a former vice president, oil minister and has even held finance ministry and now he has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

WHO IS ABDUL MAHDI?

Mehdi is a trained economist and son of Shia cleric who was a minister in the era of Iraq’s monarchy, which was overthrown in 1958. He left Iraq in 1969 and lived in France, where he worked for think-tanks and edited magazines in French and Arabic.

After becoming Iraq’s PM, he will become the first elected prime minister in post-Saddam Iraq era who will hail from the Shia Islamist Dawa party.

INTRA-SECTARIAN CONFLICT

Interestingly, Mehdi’s nomination has averted dispute between 2 Shia blocs that claims to hold the parliamentary majority.

One of the rival blocs is led by Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and outgoing Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, and the other by Iran-backed militia leader Hadi al-Amiri and former premier Nuri al-Maliki.

If the election of Mahdi defused tension among Shia Muslims, the election of Salih has added fuel to fire in the ongoing rivalry between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which nominated Salih, and its traditional rival, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More