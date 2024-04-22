Iraq Launches Rockets At US-Led Coalition Base In Syria

Iraqi Security Forces Conduct Major Search Operation After Rocket Attack on US-led Coalition Base in Syria

In response to a recent rocket attack launched from northern Iraq into Syria, Iraqi security forces have initiated a significant search operation in the northern Niniveh province, according to statements from the authorities. The attack targeted a military base of the US-led coalition against jihadist fighters stationed in Syria.

The rocket strike occurred late on Sunday, prompting swift action from Iraqi security forces to address the situation. This incident marks the first major attack against coalition forces in several weeks, raising concerns about the security situation in the region.

ALSO READ : Russian Forces Assert Progress Near Key Town Of Chasiv Yar In Eastern Ukraine

The search operation in the Niniveh province underscores the seriousness with which Iraqi authorities are approaching the incident. Security forces are working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack, while also bolstering security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The rocket attack on the US-led coalition base highlights the ongoing security challenges facing both Iraq and Syria, particularly in areas where jihadist fighters remain active. The incident serves as a reminder of the continued threat posed by extremist groups operating in the region, despite efforts to combat their influence.

As Iraqi security forces continue their search operation, the incident underscores the need for continued cooperation and coordination among coalition partners to address security threats effectively. The stability and security of both Iraq and Syria remain paramount priorities for the international community, and efforts to counter terrorism and promote peace in the region must remain steadfast.