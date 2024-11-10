Iraq Set To Amend Marriage Laws, Allowing Men To Marry Girls As Young As 9

In a move that has drawn widespread criticism from human rights organizations and women’s groups, Iraq is on the brink of passing amendments to its marriage law that could legalize marriages with girls as young as nine. The proposed changes, which are being pushed by the conservative government led by a coalition of Shia parties, are seen as a significant step backward in the protection of women’s rights and the fight against child marriage.

The amendments, which have already passed the first stage of approval, seek to align Iraq’s family laws with a strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. If enacted, the new laws would not only legalize child marriages but also deprive women of key rights, including the ability to divorce, custody of children, and inheritance. The bill, which is being presented as a means to “protect” young girls from “immoral relationships,” would also grant citizens the choice of whether religious authorities or civil courts will preside over family matters.

The Historical Context: A Step Backwards from Progress

Iraq’s current marriage law, introduced in 1959 under “Law 188,” was initially regarded as one of the most progressive in West Asia. It was designed to be secular and inclusive, providing a comprehensive framework for family life that transcended religious differences. However, the proposed amendments mark a stark shift toward conservative religious principles, with a particular focus on imposing a stricter interpretation of Islamic law on family matters.

This shift is expected to deepen the existing issues surrounding child marriage in Iraq. According to UNICEF, approximately 28% of Iraqi girls are married before the age of 18. The proposed amendments are expected to exacerbate this crisis, further entrenching child marriage as a norm in the country.

A Growing Threat to Women’s Rights and Safety

Human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have expressed deep concern about the potential consequences of the law. The amendments are seen as a dangerous regression that would expose young girls to sexual and physical violence, stripping them of their agency and subjecting them to lives of poverty and limited opportunities. These girls would be denied access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, trapping them in cycles of dependency and abuse.

The law’s provision to allow religious leaders to officiate child marriages, with the consent of the girl’s father, has already created a loophole that has led to a significant number of child marriages in Iraq. Activists fear that the new amendments will only formalize and legitimize these practices, further undermining efforts to combat child marriage in the region.

Regional and Global Concerns

The proposed amendments are drawing comparisons to the laws in other conservative Islamic regimes, such as Afghanistan and Iran, where religious leaders have significant influence over national governance. Iraq’s move to allow religious authorities to oversee family matters is seen as part of a broader trend toward theocratic rule, which could limit individual freedoms and reinforce patriarchal control.

The Iraqi government, with its parliamentary majority, is expected to push through the legislation despite significant opposition from women’s rights groups, civil society, and the international community. Many fear that this shift in policy will further entrench gender inequality and expose young girls to exploitation and harm.

A Call for Global Action

As Iraq moves closer to passing these controversial amendments, there is a growing call from the international community to intervene and protect the rights of vulnerable women and children. Human rights advocates have urged the Iraqi government to reconsider the proposed law and prioritize the safety and well-being of young girls over politically motivated religious ideologies. The UN, UNICEF, and various NGOs are continuing to lobby for the rights of Iraqi girls and to ensure that their future is not defined by early marriages and limited opportunities.

While Iraq’s proposed marriage law amendments reflect deeper societal and political shifts within the country, they also highlight the ongoing global struggle for women’s rights and gender equality. The international community must stand in solidarity with Iraqi women and girls, ensuring that their voices are heard and that they are protected from harmful practices that could set back decades of progress.

