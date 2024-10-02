Iron Dome, David’s Sling And Arrow Anti-Missile Systems: How Israel Defeated Iran’s Attack

Israel’s additional systems, David’s Sling and the Arrow 2 and 3, are capable of targeting medium- and long-range ballistic missiles. Both systems, alongside Iron Dome, were reportedly deployed during Iran’s attack last April.

Israel’s layered missile defense system faced a significant challenge on Tuesday when Iran launched over 200 ballistic missiles at the country. While the Iron Dome system is often in the spotlight for intercepting frequent short-range rockets fired by Hezbollah and Hamas, different systems are needed to target guided ballistic missiles, which travel at higher altitudes and faster speeds. These missiles require specialized intercept systems designed to counter them.

Israel’s additional systems, David’s Sling and the Arrow 2 and 3, are capable of targeting medium- and long-range ballistic missiles. Both systems, alongside Iron Dome, were reportedly deployed during Iran’s attack last April when more than 300 drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles were intercepted, with a 99% success rate.

David’s Sling

David’s Sling, designed for medium- and long-range missiles, has a range of 25 to 186 miles. Produced by Raytheon and Rafael, the same company responsible for the Iron Dome, David’s Sling operates by using impact force to destroy incoming ballistic missiles, a process often compared to hitting a bullet with another bullet due to the high speeds involved.

Arrow 2 and 3

The Arrow 2 and 3 systems are tailored for longer-range missiles, including Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) that travel beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. Arrow 3, believed to have a range of 1,500 miles and capable of reaching altitudes of 100 miles, targets missiles directly through impact. Arrow 2, however, destroys incoming missiles by detonating near them. The Arrow 2 system was reportedly used recently to intercept long-range missiles fired by the Houthi militant group in Yemen, allegedly in support of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iron Dome

Iron Dome, designed to counter short-range rockets, operates in all weather conditions, using radar to track incoming missiles and distinguish between those likely to strike populated areas and those headed for uninhabited regions. The system consists of 10 batteries across Israel, each with three to four launchers, and each launcher can hold up to 20 missiles. First deployed in combat in 2011 to intercept a missile targeting Beersheba, Iron Dome has since become a crucial defense system for Israel. In 2019, the U.S. announced plans to purchase and test the Iron Dome to complement its Patriot missile defense system, which primarily intercepts aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

