Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Is 44-Year-Old Kash Patel Married? Here’s When The New FBI Director First Met His Life Partner

Apart from her music career, she is also a press secretary for Republican Representative Abraham Hamadeh on Capitol Hill, balancing her roles in both entertainment and politics.

Is 44-Year-Old Kash Patel Married? Here's When The New FBI Director First Met His Life Partner

Kash Patel with his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins


Kash Patel, the newly appointed Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the first Indian American to hold this position, is dating Alexis Wilkins.

Known for his strong support of Donald Trump, Patel’s personal life has piqued the curiosity of netizens, especially regarding his relationship with Wilkins.

How Did Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins Meet?

Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins first crossed paths in October 2022 at a ReAwaken America symposium, an event known for its Christian nationalist leanings. Despite an 18-year age gap, the couple began dating in January 2023, as reported by Daily Mail.

Alexis Wilkins is a rising star in the country music scene, originally from Nashville, Tennessee, the heart of country music. Before settling in Nashville, she spent her early years in Switzerland and England.

In an interview, Wilkins shared that her father, a US Navy veteran who served during the Korean War, greatly influenced her passion for supporting veterans’ causes.

Alexis Wilkins’ Career in Music and Politics

Wilkins has made a name for herself in the country music industry, amassing around 12,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Some of her popular songs include “Country Back,” “Quite Like Whiskey,” and “Old Fashioned Christmas”.

Apart from her music career, she is also a press secretary for Republican Representative Abraham Hamadeh on Capitol Hill, balancing her roles in both entertainment and politics.

The couple’s relationship became public after their meeting at the ReAwaken America event, drawing attention due to their significant age difference and high-profile careers.

Despite the public scrutiny, they continue to maintain a strong bond while navigating their respective professional lives.

ALSO READ: Who Is Hadi Matar? American-Lebanese Man Convicted For Attack On Salman Rushdie

Filed under

Kash patel kash patel wife

