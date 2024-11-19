Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Is Bangladesh Shifting Closer To Pakistan After Fall Of Sheikh Hasina?

To mark the completion of his administration’s first 100 days, chief advisor of Bangladesh interim government Muhammad Yunus, recently addressed the nation.

In his speech, the Nobel laureate and interim PM touched on a range of important issues, including efforts to rejuvenate the nation’s economy, conduct elections, and provide justice for those affected by the protests in July and August.

Bonhomie between Bangladesh and Pakistan?

After the interim government assumed power, a reversal of some of Hasina’s policies has happened. Among these was the commemoration of the 76th death anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the National Press Club in Dhaka. the celeberations included recitation of Urdu poetry, language that had been opposed by Bengalis during the pre-1971 resistance against Pakistan.

Participants at the event even praised Jinnah as the father of the nation, and one speaker claimed that without Pakistan, Bangladesh would not have come into existence. there were calls for stronger ties with both Pakistan and China  which is a stark contrast to Hasina’s leadership, under which such expressions of admiration for Jinnah would have been unimaginable.

Bangladesh to resolve the “1971 issue” with Pakistan?

In another development showing the potential shift in Bangladesh policy with Pakistan, Nahid Islam, a former student protest leader against Hasina, who now serves as an adviser to the interim government, expressed a desire to resolve the “1971 issue” with Pakistan.

These commnets came shortly after Hasina’s departure, fueled speculation that Bangladesh might reassess its position on the Liberation War. The interim government also made a controversial move by canceling eight national holidays dedicated to the country’s independence and to the legacy of Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh. This followed protests in which statues and memorabilia of Rahman were destroyed, and Nahid refused to recognize him as the nation’s father.

Maritime connectivity between two countries

Bangladesh and Pakistan took a significant step by establishing direct maritime connectivity. For the first time since 1971, a Pakistani cargo ship arrived at Chattogram (formerly Chittagong) port. The two countries are also expected to hold a Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting to discuss increasing trade and defense cooperation, and they may finalize a bilateral investment treaty.

Read More: Ayatollah Khamenei In Coma? Son Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader

Filed under

Bangladesh Bangladesh Interim Government Muhammad Yunus Pakistan Sheikh Hasina
