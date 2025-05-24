Is Belgium’s Future Queen About To Be Kicked Out Of Harvard?

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium faces uncertainty over her Harvard studies after Donald Trump’s administration bans international students from attending. The palace is monitoring the situation.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, heir to the throne and daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, has just completed her first academic year at Harvard University. However, her future at the prestigious institution is now in question following new visa restrictions on international students announced by the Trump administration.

The U.S. government declared on Thursday that Harvard University will no longer be allowed to accept international students, signaling a broader policy shift that may soon extend to other institutions. The decision also compels currently enrolled foreign students to transfer or face deportation, threatening the educational paths of thousands—including the 23-year-old Belgian princess.

Responding to the development, Lore Vandoorne, spokesperson for the Belgian royal palace, stated, “Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of [the decision] will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks. We are currently investigating the situation.”

Adding to the palace’s cautious stance, Xavier Baert, communications director, said, “We are waiting for things to settle down while we analyze the implications. There’s still a lot that could occur in the days and weeks ahead.”

Princess Elisabeth, who is first in line to the Belgian throne, holds a prior degree in politics and history from the University of Oxford, making her one of Europe’s most academically accomplished young royals. Her Harvard enrollment was seen as a further step toward preparing for leadership in a modern monarchy.

Is Trump Richer Than King Philippe of Belgium?

While the princess’s educational future hangs in the balance, public curiosity around the Belgian monarchy’s wealth has also spiked.

According to the Express, King Philippe, 65, is considered Europe’s “poorest” monarch, with an estimated personal net worth of £10.3 million. Business Insider’s data placed him at the bottom of the wealth rankings among Europe’s reigning royals.

Despite the modest personal fortune, the Belgian royal family is supported by a Civil List, which, in 2013, was valued at approximately $13.8 million annually, covering the King’s direct expenses. Belgian royal properties are owned by the Royal Trust, a financially independent public entity whose assets are not for sale.

In contrast, Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, is significantly wealthier. According to Forbes’ May 2025 report, Trump’s net worth stands at an estimated $5.5 billion, stemming from real estate, branding, and investments.

As geopolitical and educational tensions rise, Princess Elisabeth’s case may soon become a symbol of the broader implications of U.S. immigration and education policy shifts even for royalty.

