Is Canadian PM Mark Carney’s Visit To BAPS Temple On Ram Navami A Political Strategy To Win Votes?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined hundreds from the Hindu community at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto on Saturday as part of Ram Navami celebrations. The Prime Minister’s visit marked the first day of the nine-day festival and came just weeks before the country heads into federal elections.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined hundreds from the Hindu community at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto on Saturday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined hundreds from the Hindu community at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto on Saturday, as part of Ram Navami celebrations. The Prime Minister’s visit marked the first day of the nine-day festival and came just weeks before the country heads into federal elections.

Taking to social media after the event, Carney shared his appreciation. “Joined Hindu community members at the @BAPS_Toronto Mandir yesterday for the first day of Ram Navami celebrations. Thank you for sharing your traditions and culture with me. Happy Ram Navami!” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A Visit on an Auspicious Day

According to BAPS, Carney’s visit on April 5 coincided with the holy day marking the birth anniversaries of both Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan and Bhagwan Shri Ram — a significant moment on the Hindu calendar. The temple welcomed him with traditional rituals, beginning with a greeting in the Abhishek Mandapam, where Carney received a ceremonial welcome.

Joined Hindu community members at the @BAPS_Toronto Mandir yesterday for the first day of Ram Navami celebrations. Thank you for sharing your traditions and culture with me. Happy Ram Navami! pic.twitter.com/dh5jFBuJIC Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 6, 2025

He was shown around the Mandir, taking time to admire its hand-carved stone architecture and intricately detailed artwork — a defining feature of the BAPS temples around the world. Carney also joined the swamis for the arti (a Hindu prayer ritual) and made floral and fruit offerings at the main shrine.

A Gift of Spiritual Significance

During his visit, the Prime Minister was presented with a rare multilingual edition of Satsang Diksha, a sacred Hindu scripture written by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj. The edition featured texts in Sanskrit, Gujarati, English, and French — a gesture that reflected both cultural depth and Canada’s linguistic diversity.

Before leaving the temple, Carney left a handwritten message in the Mandir’s guestbook:

“With the deepest appreciation for your prayers and hospitality, and with all my conviction to work without fail to promote peace, unity, harmony, and prosperity for Canada, India, and all nations.”

Community Leaders Join the Celebration

Carney wasn’t alone at the Mandir. Indian-origin Canadian minister Anita Anand also joined the event and later posted photos from the temple. “So pleased to welcome @MarkJCarney on his first visit to @baps_toronto to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. A very Happy Ram Navami!” she wrote on X.

So pleased to welcome @MarkJCarney on his first visit to @baps_toronto to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. A very Happy Ram Navami! 🕉️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UfgwwVcMCH — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandOE) April 6, 2025

The temple visit came at a politically sensitive time, just ahead of the federal elections scheduled for April 28 — a detail not lost on members of the community and observers across Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Visits BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Toronto, ON, Canada https://t.co/QBMcCryqih pic.twitter.com/hYEpL5Izh6 — BAPS (@BAPS) April 7, 2025

Hindu Canadians Raise Concerns Ahead of Elections

In response to the visit, the Hindu Canadian Foundation — a non-profit organization representing the Hindu community — voiced both appreciation and concern. While welcoming the Prime Minister’s outreach, they also highlighted issues of underrepresentation and rising anti-Hindu sentiment in the country.

In a post on X, the foundation wrote:

“The past few years have posed significant challenges for the Hindu community, which numbers over a million. Known for abiding by rules and laws, Hindus seamlessly assimilate into the cultures they move to. Despite being among the highest earners and leading successful lives, they maintain a low profile and often refrain from engaging in political decisions. This sometimes leads to underrepresentation, leaving the community vulnerable.”

The post also pointed to growing tension caused by separatist movements and urged the incoming government to take these issues seriously:

“The recent surge in anti-Hindu sentiment, fueled by rising separatist groups, has deeply affected every Hindu Canadian. Addressing these pressing issues will be a critical focus for the upcoming government.”

ALSO READ: Russia accuses Ukraine of escalating attacks on energy infrastructure, despite US-brokered deal