Is Donald Trump Willing To Pardon Diddy Amid His Sexual Assault Trial? It’s Not a Popularity Contest, Says POTUS

If convicted, Combs could face a minimum of 15 years in prison and potentially a life sentence. The ongoing trial has already revealed disturbing testimonies from multiple witnesses, including accusations of rape, physical abuse, forced labor, and drug trafficking.

Is Donald Trump Willing To Pardon Diddy Amid His Sexual Assault Trial? It's Not a Popularity Contest, Says POTUS

Trump and Diddy


U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he might consider a presidential pardon for embattled music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. However, he emphasized that such a decision would be based solely on “facts and fairness” rather than public opinion or past relationships.

“It’s Not a Popularity Contest,” Says Trump on Possible Diddy Pardon

When asked directly about pardoning Diddy, Trump stated, “I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated…” He quickly clarified that his choices wouldn’t be swayed by personal likes or public image. “It’s not a popularity contest,” he said. “Whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy questioned Trump about his past connection with Combs, raising the possibility of favouritism. Trump acknowledged knowing Diddy in the past, noting that “he used to really like me a lot,” but added that the relationship “busted up” after he entered politics. Trump also pointed out that he has not spoken to Diddy “in years” and dismissed any ongoing personal involvement.

Trump: “I Haven’t Been Watching It Too Closely”

While the former president admitted the Diddy case is “getting a lot of coverage,” he claimed he hasn’t been following the developments closely. “First of all, I’d look at what’s happening,” Trump said, hinting that his decision would be grounded in a thorough review of the facts, if and when the time comes.

Combs is currently at the center of a high-profile federal case, facing serious allegations outlined in an indictment unsealed on September 17. The charges include racketeering conspiracy under the RICO Act, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transporting individuals for prostitution purposes.

Potential Life Sentence Looms Over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

If convicted, Combs could face a minimum of 15 years in prison and potentially a life sentence. The ongoing trial has already revealed disturbing testimonies from multiple witnesses, including accusations of rape, physical abuse, forced labor, and drug trafficking.

Addressing the shift in his relationship with Diddy and others since entering politics, Trump noted, “You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what’s right.”

He added that if he were not in the political spotlight, he believed Diddy and others might still hold him in high regard—but emphasized, “It wouldn’t be as good for our country.”

