Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Is Elon Musk An Advisor or DOGE administrator? White House Clarifies His Role In Trump’s Government

Is Elon Musk An Advisor or DOGE administrator? White House Clarifies His Role In Trump’s Government

The White House has officially stated that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is not the administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a team currently conducting a sweeping review of federal agencies. I

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Is Elon Musk An Advisor or DOGE administrator? White House Clarifies His Role In Trump’s Government

The White House has officially stated that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is not the administrator of the DOGE


The White House has officially stated that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is not the administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a team currently conducting a sweeping review of federal agencies. Instead, Musk is serving as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, according to the administration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Musk’s exact role in DOGE has become a focal point in an ongoing legal battle over the team’s access to government data. The Trump administration is pushing forward with significant layoffs across federal agencies, and defining Musk’s position as an adviser rather than a key decision-maker could influence the outcome of lawsuits arguing that he wields too much authority for someone who has not been elected or confirmed by the Senate.

Legal Challenges and Musk’s Influence

On Monday, the White House submitted an official declaration amid growing legal challenges from multiple Democratic-led states seeking to prevent Musk and the DOGE team from accessing federal systems. The lawsuits claim that Musk is exercising “virtually unchecked power” in a manner that violates the Constitution.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the Trump administration has pushed back against these claims. According to Joshua Fisher, director of the White House Office of Administration, Musk “has no actual authority to make government decisions himself.” This assertion, filed in court documents, aims to downplay his influence and counter the legal arguments against his involvement.

Despite this clarification, the administrator of DOGE remains unnamed in official records. Musk, however, has been vocal about the team’s efforts on his social media platform X and even spoke about its mission during a public appearance at the White House.

DOGE’s Controversial Work in Federal Agencies

The Department of Government Efficiency has been conducting aggressive investigations into various federal agencies, reportedly tapping into computer systems, analyzing budgets, and searching for instances of waste, fraud, and abuse. While the Trump administration hails these efforts as necessary for reform, critics argue that they overstep legal boundaries.

As lawsuits mount, concerns over transparency and legality continue to grow. Two legal challenges specifically target Musk, questioning the legitimacy of his role and whether his actions align with constitutional principles.

Judge Questions Government’s Defense

During a hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan expressed skepticism about the Justice Department’s claim that Musk holds no formal authority. When government lawyers argued that Musk is merely an adviser without direct decision-making power, Chutkan responded critically.

“I think you stretch too far. I disagree with you there,” the judge remarked, signaling doubts about the administration’s defense.

The case remains a contentious legal battle that could shape the extent of executive power and private influence within government operations. As the situation unfolds, the role of Elon Musk and DOGE’s activities will likely continue to spark intense debate and legal scrutiny.

Also Read: U.S. And Russia Begin Talks In Saudi Arabia Over Ukraine Conflict But Without Ukrainians

Filed under

DOGE Elon Musk white house

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Phish To Return To Colorado? Legendary Jam Band Announces Summer 2025 Tour with Three-Night Run in Boulder

Phish To Return To Colorado? Legendary Jam Band Announces Summer 2025 Tour with Three-Night Run...

Who Is Asha Banks? My Fault London Paves Way For Singer-Actor’s Rise To Fame

Who Is Asha Banks? My Fault London Paves Way For Singer-Actor’s Rise To Fame

BLACKPINK Members Shine As Solo Artists: A Complete List Of Their Individual Projects So Far

BLACKPINK Members Shine As Solo Artists: A Complete List Of Their Individual Projects So Far

Quevedo Lights Up Madrid: Spanish Music Sensation’s ‘Buenas Noches Tour’ Kicks Off With A Sold-Out Show

Quevedo Lights Up Madrid: Spanish Music Sensation’s ‘Buenas Noches Tour’ Kicks Off With A Sold-Out...

Gracie Abrams, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco In A Video Together; Is a Collaboration in the Works?

Gracie Abrams, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco In A Video Together; Is a Collaboration in...

Entertainment

Who Is Asha Banks? My Fault London Paves Way For Singer-Actor’s Rise To Fame

Who Is Asha Banks? My Fault London Paves Way For Singer-Actor’s Rise To Fame

BLACKPINK Members Shine As Solo Artists: A Complete List Of Their Individual Projects So Far

BLACKPINK Members Shine As Solo Artists: A Complete List Of Their Individual Projects So Far

Quevedo Lights Up Madrid: Spanish Music Sensation’s ‘Buenas Noches Tour’ Kicks Off With A Sold-Out Show

Quevedo Lights Up Madrid: Spanish Music Sensation’s ‘Buenas Noches Tour’ Kicks Off With A Sold-Out

Gracie Abrams, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco In A Video Together; Is a Collaboration in the Works?

Gracie Abrams, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco In A Video Together; Is a Collaboration in

NBA Player Kyle Kuzma Engaged To Winnie Harlow? Model Flaunts Ring In Social Media Posts

NBA Player Kyle Kuzma Engaged To Winnie Harlow? Model Flaunts Ring In Social Media Posts

Lifestyle

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox