Elon Musk slams the Trump administration’s proposed NASA budget cuts, warning of dire consequences for science—and his own SpaceX contracts—as tensions between the two power players hit new highs.

Tensions between President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk are escalating, as Musk publicly criticized the administration’s drastic proposal to cut NASA’s budget.

Reacting to a report by technology news outlet Ars Technica, which laid out the scale of the proposed cuts, Musk posted a concerned message on X (formerly Twitter) Friday, highlighting how closely tied his aerospace company, SpaceX, is to the U.S. space agency.

“Troubling. I am very much in favor of science, but unfortunately cannot participate in NASA budget discussions, due to SpaceX being a major contractor to NASA,” Musk wrote.

While carefully acknowledging a conflict of interest, Musk’s statement signaled clear disapproval of the proposed slashes—cuts that could pose a significant threat to one of his most lucrative enterprises.

What the Budget Cuts Actually Mean for NASA

The Trump administration is seeking to halve NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) budget, reducing it from $7.3 billion to $3.9 billion. The proposed reductions would strip billions of dollars from the agency’s astrophysics and planetary science divisions.

NASA’s deep-space science programs, long supported by the SMD, are among the areas most at risk. A NASA spokesperson told Politico that the agency has “begun the deliberative process” after reviewing the 2026 budget proposal. However, the agency declined to comment directly on Musk’s criticism or provide additional details about the funding plan.

The Personal Stakes for Elon Musk—and SpaceX

SpaceX, a major contractor for NASA, would be directly affected by any budget contractions at the agency. With longstanding public-private partnerships central to current space exploration plans, a substantial funding cut could slow or scale back SpaceX’s ambitions.

This budget blow comes at a time when Musk is already reeling from trouble in another one of his companies: Tesla. The electric carmaker has seen a steep drop in its stock price over recent months. Compounding the financial pressure, Trump’s proposed tariffs on foreign goods could raise the cost of Tesla’s imported components.

Jared Isaacman, the NASA Pick, Distances Himself

Adding complexity to the situation, Trump’s nominee to lead NASA—billionaire Jared Isaacman—has previously invested in SpaceX. Despite that connection, Isaacman made a point to distance himself from Musk during his Senate confirmation hearing last week.

Isaacman’s nomination raises questions about potential conflicts of interest, but so far, his testimony suggests an effort to demonstrate independence from Musk’s influence.

Feud Between Elon Musk and Navarro Escalates Publicly

Musk’s recent critique of the administration is not an isolated incident. His feud with Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, has also grabbed headlines.

The dispute began last weekend and spilled over into the week after Navarro mocked Musk’s opposition to tariffs. Taking a jab at Tesla’s reliance on imported components, Navarro dismissed the billionaire as merely a “car assembler” who “wants the cheap foreign parts.”

Musk responded with characteristic bluntness, firing off multiple insults. He called Navarro “dumber than a sack of bricks” and, in a now-deleted post, referred to him as “Peter Retarrdo.”

The Guardian reported that Musk has also attempted to persuade Trump directly to ease off the proposed tariffs, though those efforts appear to have had little effect.

Is Musk on His Way Out of the Trump Administration?

There are now reports that Musk may soon step down from his post at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), further suggesting a deepening rift with the Trump administration. The White House has largely sidestepped questions about the growing fallout.

On Tuesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the Musk-Navarro drama, quipping, “boys will be boys.”

Despite the clear tensions, President Trump continued to publicly praise Musk during a Cabinet meeting Thursday.

“Your people are fantastic. Hopefully they will stay around for the long haul, we’d like to keep as many as we can,” Trump said, referring to Musk’s team at DOGE.

