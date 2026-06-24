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Home > World News > Is Elon Musk Islamophobic? Shares Muharram Video On X, Sparks Debate

Is Elon Musk Islamophobic? Shares Muharram Video On X, Sparks Debate

A Muharram procession video reshared by Elon Musk on X sparked controversy, with some users accusing him of promoting anti-Muslim narratives. The post drew millions of views and renewed debate over Musk’s past comments on Islam, immigration, and Muslim communities.

Elon Musk Muharram
Elon Musk Muharram

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 03:25 IST

US-based trillionaire and founder of SpaceX and Tesla has shared a video of Muharram procession on his social media platform X. The video doesn’t have any captions. However, it was originally uploaded by an account named RadioGenoa, with the caption “There is no way Manchester has become like this.” The video is claimed to be of Manchester and portrays the Muharram procession led by thousands of people of Shia Muslim community. The account also shared another video saying, “Manchester is scary.” After the video reshared by Musk, the users gave it a mix reaction labelling Elon Musk Islamophobic. 



Is Elon Musk Islamophobic? 

Elon Musk has been super active on social media, particularly on X, and he shares his thoughts on almost all the topics. Musk made around 51 posts regarding UK grooming gangs which triggers a wave of discourse that amplified Islamophobic and racist sentiments. 

Recently, he accused USAID of supporting terrorism by supporting financially 18 charitable organisation simply because their names consist of words such as Islam, Islamic, or Palestine, labeling them as “terrorist linked organisation” whereas none of 18 organisation funded by USAID has been investigated for terrorism connections. 

American Muslim scholar Omar Suleiman slammed Elon Musk over his “Islamophobic” tweets, Suleiman argued that Musk only highlights selected incidents in the name of Islam. 

Users React on Muharram Video 

The Muharram video shared by Musk became viral and gain more than 12 million views just in a few hours. The comment section of the video is divided into two sections. 

A user wrote “Elon dropping another video pushing anti-Muslim stuff again. At this rate Mars colonization will be exclusively for white autistic Catholics only. Make Mars great again, I guess. “While another user wrote “Now he openly says i am f***ing racist cunt .. specifically against muslims 





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Is Elon Musk Islamophobic? Shares Muharram Video On X, Sparks Debate
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