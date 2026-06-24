Is Elon Musk Islamophobic? Shares Muharram Video On X, Sparks Debate

US-based trillionaire and founder of SpaceX and Tesla has shared a video of Muharram procession on his social media platform X. The video doesn’t have any captions. However, it was originally uploaded by an account named RadioGenoa, with the caption “There is no way Manchester has become like this.” The video is claimed to be of Manchester and portrays the Muharram procession led by thousands of people of Shia Muslim community. The account also shared another video saying, “Manchester is scary.” After the video reshared by Musk, the users gave it a mix reaction labelling Elon Musk Islamophobic.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2026
Is Elon Musk Islamophobic?
Elon Musk has been super active on social media, particularly on X, and he shares his thoughts on almost all the topics. Musk made around 51 posts regarding UK grooming gangs which triggers a wave of discourse that amplified Islamophobic and racist sentiments.
Recently, he accused USAID of supporting terrorism by supporting financially 18 charitable organisation simply because their names consist of words such as Islam, Islamic, or Palestine, labeling them as “terrorist linked organisation” whereas none of 18 organisation funded by USAID has been investigated for terrorism connections.
American Muslim scholar Omar Suleiman slammed Elon Musk over his “Islamophobic” tweets, Suleiman argued that Musk only highlights selected incidents in the name of Islam.
Users React on Muharram Video
The Muharram video shared by Musk became viral and gain more than 12 million views just in a few hours. The comment section of the video is divided into two sections.
A user wrote “Elon dropping another video pushing anti-Muslim stuff again. At this rate Mars colonization will be exclusively for white autistic Catholics only. Make Mars great again, I guess. “While another user wrote “Now he openly says i am f***ing racist cunt .. specifically against muslims”
Root of the immigration crisis pic.twitter.com/YeH9l7ZILu
— cognipresent (@cognipresent) June 23, 2026
I hope the world will understand this sooner because we have understood this for 47 years, and we tell you that this is the beginning of your destruction if you don’t save yourself.🇮🇷🇮🇱#Long_live_king_RezaPahlavi#Long_live_Benjamin_Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/1qGlUiYvzb
— فونیکس 🇮🇷 (@Vivashahemon) June 23, 2026‘
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed