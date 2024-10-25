Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Is Elon Musk Talking To Putin? NASA Head Urges For Investigation

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson suggested Friday that the Wall Street Journal’s report on alleged conversations between SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin warrants investigation. Nelson commented that he could not confirm the story’s accuracy but emphasized that, if true, repeated discussions between Musk and the Russian president could raise concerns, particularly for NASA and the Department of Defense.

Musk’s SpaceX is NASA’s partner

SpaceX, a significant commercial partner for NASA, recently facilitated the safe return of Crew-8 mission members to Earth in one of its capsules. Speaking at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC, Nelson highlighted NASA’s nonpartisan stance and expressed satisfaction with his interactions with SpaceX’s CEO, Gwynne Shotwell. Nelson mentioned that Musk largely entrusts Shotwell with running the company, which he noted has achieved substantial success.

Elon Musk in regular contact with Putin

According to the Wall Street Journal’s report on Thursday, Musk has maintained regular contact with Putin since late 2022, citing unnamed US, European, and Russian officials. Reportedly, the two discussed both personal and business-related topics, as well as international tensions. Given Musk’s business connections with US intelligence and military agencies, he is said to have access to some of the country’s most sensitive space programs, along with specific classified information.

Musk has not commented on the report, while the Kremlin stated that Musk and Putin had a single conversation covering “space and current and future technologies.”

Elon Musk has close ties with the U.S. government

The communication between Musk and various national actors has raised national security concerns due to Musk’s close ties with the U.S. government. According to the New York Times, his companies had nearly 100 contracts with 17 federal agencies last year. In early 2023, NASA selected SpaceX to create a space vehicle designed to remove the International Space Station from orbit in 2030, following the end of its operational lifespan, a contract valued at over $800 million.

In 2021, SpaceX also received a classified contract worth $1.8 billion, and Musk holds a security clearance that grants him access to certain sensitive information.

Starlink terminals for Ukranie

When Russia first invaded Ukraine, Musk provided hundreds of Starlink terminals, which enabled internet access across parts of Ukraine impacted by Russian assaults. However, his stance on the conflict appeared to shift as SpaceX later restricted Ukraine’s use of the terminals for offensive operations.

At one point, Putin allegedly requested Musk not to activate Starlink over Taiwan, reportedly as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as noted by the Wall Street Journal.

Elon Musk supports Trump

A Pentagon spokesperson, when asked about security clearances and individual actions, declined to comment on any specific person’s clearance or security status, citing policy regarding personnel security matters.

Recently, Musk has shown support for former President Donald Trump, who has reportedly communicated with Putin several times since leaving office. Additionally, Musk’s super PAC received a cautionary notice from the Department of Justice regarding a $1 million giveaway in battleground states ahead of the 2024 election, which could be illegal, as federal law prohibits paying individuals to vote or register to vote.

Filed under

Elon Musk Elon Musk Putin NASA national security russia space ukraine
