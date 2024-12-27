Is Elon Musk Using X To Target H-1B Visa Critics? Allegations Of Censorship Surface

A few high-profile conservatives, such as Laura Loomer and Gavin Wax, accuse X of censorship after opposing Elon Musk's position on H-1B visas. Complaints arose that their verification badges were stripped and their posts were throttled when they spoke out against the policy.

Several users of X (formerly Twitter) have raised concerns about potential censorship after criticizing Elon Musk’s support for H-1B visas, a controversial immigration policy for skilled foreign workers. Allegations have surfaced claiming that prominent voices, particularly those on the conservative side of the political spectrum, have had their verification badges removed or their content suppressed after voicing objections to Musk’s stance on the matter.

There is Donald Trump supporter Laura Loomer, New York Young Republican Club president Gavin Wax, and InfoWars host Owen Shroyer who claim their accounts were being targeted because they had recently condemned Musk’s stance on H-1B visas and spoke out against the role Indian culture was playing in American business as well as condemned Musk’s association with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who promotes the policy.

🚨#BREAKING: Laura Loomer, a well-known X creator and reporter, has lost her verified check badge and subscriptions after questioning Elon Musk’s support for H1B visas, the replacement of American tech workers by Indian immigrants, and his relationship with China pic.twitter.com/jk7m2EPAMk — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 27, 2024

The Censorship Claims: Who’s Affected?

Wax, another vocal critic of the H-1B program, posted a response, labeling the removal of his verification badge “insane.” He claimed that his badge was taken away after he labeled the H-1B program a “racket.” Shroyer, too, reported that his verification had vanished, with his account placed “under review” by X’s administration.

What Has Musk Said?

No Official Statement Yet As of now, Elon Musk has not released any statements about the claim of censorship. However, in a previous post, Musk explained that X’s algorithm was aimed at maximizing “unregretted user-seconds.” In other words, its algorithm favors content that tends to encourage engagement without inducing negative feedback or regret by users. Musk said accounts that are blocked or muted by verified users most may experience a drastic drop in reach.

He also added that coordinated spam attacks using blocks and mutes might flag accounts as spam. Musk further commented on the algorithm saying that these actions might silence individuals who present opposition against specific topics or policies. One such heated debate is regarding the H-1B visa.

H-1B Visa Debate Heats Up

The controversy over H-1B visas has resurfaced with a vengeance, especially among supporters of former President Donald Trump. The H-1B program allows U.S. companies to employ skilled foreign workers in specialized fields, such as technology and engineering. Critics argue that it contributes to job displacement for American workers, a sentiment voiced by many within Trump’s MAGA base.

The debate over H-1B visas has gained further prominence following the appointment of Indian-American Sriram Krishnan as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence under Trump’s government. Far-right figures have expressed concern, claiming that this move dilutes Trump’s “America First” policy, which prioritizes U.S. workers over foreign talent.

Despite the disagreement, the H-1B visa debate has now turned into a divisive battleground and more so in the US political arena. The MAGA proponents maintain that the government needs stricter immigration policies as these foreigners take away jobs from American natives and strain the economy beyond what it can handle.

ALSO READ | Who Was David Rivkin? Trump Pays Homage To Constitution’s Stalwart Defender