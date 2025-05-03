Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Is FBI Director Kash Patel Spending More Time At Nightclubs Than Handling National Security? Former FBI Official Makes Shocking Claims

The former FBI official further alleged that Patel has been dividing his time between Washington D.C. and his residence in Las Vegas.

Is FBI Director Kash Patel Spending More Time At Nightclubs Than Handling National Security? Former FBI Official Makes Shocking Claims

Kash Patel


Kash Patel, the Indian-origin Director of the FBI, is facing serious criticism over his alleged lack of presence at the agency’s headquarters.

Former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, who served under Robert Mueller, has claimed that Patel spends more time at nightclubs than handling national security at the FBI office.

During an appearance on Morning Joe, Figliuzzi stated that Patel is “rarely seen” on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building, the location of the FBI Director’s office.

“He’s reportedly more active at nightlife venues than in the office,” Figliuzzi told co-host Jonathan Lemire.

Concerns have also emerged regarding Patel’s reduced participation in intelligence briefings. Figliuzzi added that Patel is no longer receiving daily briefings, with updates now reportedly being delivered only twice a week.

Is Kash Patel Working Remotely from Las Vegas?

The former FBI official further alleged that Patel has been dividing his time between Washington D.C. and his residence in Las Vegas. “Reports from credible outlets like The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post suggest Patel has been working remotely for part of the week,” Figliuzzi noted.

According to Figliuzzi, the internal environment at the FBI headquarters is far from stable. “The word I keep hearing from inside the agency is ‘chaos,’” he said, suggesting serious organizational issues under Patel’s leadership.

These revelations come at a time when Senate Democrats are already calling for an investigation into Patel’s alleged misuse of government resources, specifically regarding the FBI’s private jet fleet. CBS News reported that lawmakers are demanding transparency about his travel patterns and use of government aircraft.

Figliuzzi expressed concern about the long-term impact of Patel’s leadership approach. “If he continues to stay disconnected from daily operations, it could have serious consequences. Either he’s running things without adequate experience, or he’s letting others steer the ship—which is equally concerning,” he warned.

