Is FDA REALLY Banning Mang Tomas Sauce In The United States?

Rumors of a ban on the popular Mang Tomas sauce have sparked panic buying among Filipino Americans. While no official ban exists, new FDA regulations restrict imports of this condiment.

Rumors surrounding a potential ban on Filipino products in the United States have triggered a wave of panic buying among Filipino Americans. The speculation centers on the popular condiment brand, Mang Tomas, particularly its well-known banana sauce. Social media platforms have been flooded with claims that the U.S. is preparing to prohibit these beloved condiments, causing a rush to supermarkets across the country.

Current Status Of Mang Tomas Products

Despite the heightened anxiety, no formal ban on Mang Tomas banana sauce has been enacted. Shoppers can still purchase the sauce, but a recent ruling by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) restricts the importation of new versions of the product. This means that while current stock remains available, once it runs out, no new shipments will arrive.

The FDA’s decision stems from health concerns regarding some ingredients in Mang Tomas banana sauce. The agency identified certain chemicals in the product, such as Benzoate—a preservative linked to adverse effects on gut health—and BHA, which is associated with potential carcinogenic risks. Additionally, the sauce contains Potassium Iodate, a dough strengthener that could disrupt thyroid function in significant doses.

Implications Of The FDA Ruling

As it stands, consumers can still buy all products subject to the import ban, but only until existing stock depletes. The FDA’s ruling does not impact the sale of products already in stores, explaining why videos on social media show astonished customers reacting to inflated prices. Reports indicate that the cost of the normally inexpensive sauce has skyrocketed, with prices rising to $20 or more for bottles that typically retail around $2.

One user expressed their dismay, stating, “I’m absolutely devastated by this news! Jufran did nothing wrong! Justice for Mang Tomas.” Another user humorously added, “Kamala will bring back Bagoong and Mang Tomas! Vote!” These reactions highlight the emotional connection many Filipino Americans have with these condiments.

MUST READ | Catastrophic Floods Lead To Largest Military Deployment In Spain’s History