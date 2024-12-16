Is Gukesh Youngest World Chess Champion, Or Is There More To His Story?

Gukesh D has made history by winning the title of the youngest undisputed World Chess Champion at 18. His win surpasses Garry Kasparov's record. However, controversy surrounds the earlier title won by Ruslan Ponomariov. Gukesh's win marks a new chapter in chess history.

The official FIDE account posted a groundbreaking announcement on X: “Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!” The 18-year-old chess prodigy from India has achieved what many could only dream of—becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion December 14.

Gukesh’s victory is massive, as it puts him in the ranks of only the 18th player ever to take the title since its inception in the World Chess Championship back in 1886. It has taken Gukesh less time than Garry Kasparov, who had taken a record of 22 years, six months, and 27 days to take the title for himself. However, what Gukesh did here is a different matter; there is always more than what meets the eye with the greatest achievements.

Gukesh D Historic win

Gukesh D at the age of 18 becomes the first teenager in the history of chess to achieve the prestigious title. His success puts him in an elite club of world champions, some of which include Kasparov, Vladimir Kramnik, and Magnus Carlsen. As the chess world goes gaga about his success, it should be kept in mind that there is a little history of the title.

Before Gukesh, the record for the youngest World Chess Champion was held by Kasparov. But the journey to Gukesh has not been all smooth sailing. Actually, there is a tiny technical disagreement on how we speak of his record — a disagreement on whether a previous championship win is valid.

Ruslan Ponomariov’s Title

Gukesh’s victory as the youngest World Chess Champion must be placed within a longstanding debate in the chess world regarding titles. Even though Gukesh is indeed the youngest to win the universally recognized title, a different claimant for the title was made by the Ukrainian grandmaster Ruslan Ponomariov back in 2002.

Ponomariov won the FIDE World Chess Championship in 2002 at the age of 18 years, 10 months, and 14 days — a little younger than Gukesh. However, this championship was played in a knockout tournament format rather than a match against the reigning champion. Therefore, Ponomariov’s victory is not recognized by all as an undisputed title, since the chess world was still divided at that time.

Split In The Chess World

The chess world was rife with controversy for many years, especially after Garry Kasparov’s break from FIDE in 1993. Kasparov, the chess super-star, had a falling out with FIDE after they blocked his title defense match against Anatoly Karpov. This disagreement led to the formation of two distinct championships — one under FIDE’s control and the other under Kasparov’s newly formed Professional Chess Association.

The World Chess Championships between 1993 and 2006 were carried out parallel. This situation has caused a great amount of confusion, especially as the two “titles” have been contested within two different organizations-one was within FIDE’s boundaries and the other not. Indeed, as described by IM David Levy in 2004: FIDE’s events were, if anything, less interested in finding out who is the strongest chess player. Their purpose was to hand the title “World Champion” to whomever fulfilled its rules.

Unification Of Titles

The divided championships of the chess world were unified in 2006 when Vladimir Kramnik, the Classical World Chess Champion, played against FIDE World Chess Champion Veselin Topalov in a historic match. This unification ended the dispute, and since then, there has been only one undisputed World Chess Champion.

Therefore, Gukesh’s title stands as the 18th undisputed World Chess Championship title, and officially, he is the youngest to do so.

Gukesh D has been a sensation throughout the chess world, with his incredible genius and youth promising an exciting future for the game. At 18, Gukesh has attained what few could even imagine, and his record breaking win is a testament to some of the incredible talent which is coming out of India’s chess scene.

This victory of Gukesh also questions the next generation of chess players. New prodigies are coming into this sport, and with him, it’s obvious that the legacy of players like Kasparov, Kramnik, and Carlsen will inspire many more to come after them.

While the controversy about Ruslan Ponomariov’s earlier win in 2002 is just a footnote in chess history, Gukesh’s achievement stands very firm. He is the youngest undisputed World Chess Champion, which places him on the list of chess history. His passion for chess and his commitment to being the best will undoubtedly mark a new benchmark for champions to follow.

ALSO READ | Visa-Free Travel To Russia For Indian Tourists By 2025: Here’s What You Need To Know