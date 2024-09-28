Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Is Hassan Nasrallah Dead? Israeli Army Claims Hezbollah Leader Killed In Airstrike

Born in 1960, Nasrallah grew up in Beirut's Bourj Hammoud neighborhood, where his father ran a small grocery store. He was the eldest of nine siblings.

Is Hassan Nasrallah Dead? Israeli Army Claims Hezbollah Leader Killed In Airstrike

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on Saturday that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who led the Iran-backed group for 32 years, has been confirmed dead following an Israeli strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs that targeted Hezbollah’s headquarters.

“Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world,” the Israel Defence Forces stated on X (formerly Twitter). Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon’s Shia Islamist Hezbollah movement, was a prominent figure in the Middle East for decades.

Nasrallah, who had not appeared publicly for years due to fears of an Israeli assassination attempt, was reportedly the target of Friday’s airstrike in Beirut.

What Exactly Happened?

The IDF announced on September 27, 2024, that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated by the IDF, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders.

In the official announcement, IDF further said that following precise intelligence from the IDF and Israeli security establishment, IAF fighter jets conducted a targeted strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which was located underground embedded under a residential building in the area of Dahieh in Beirut. The strike was conducted while Hezbollah’s senior chain of command were operating from the headquarters and advancing terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel.

Who was Hassan Nasrallah?

A figure deeply connected with Iran, Nasrallah was instrumental in transforming Hezbollah into the political and military entity it is today and remained highly respected among its supporters.

Under Nasrallah, Hezbollah assisted in training fighters from Hamas as well as militias in Iraq and Yemen, and obtained rockets and missiles from Iran for use against Israel.

He led Hezbollah’s evolution from a militia that resisted Israeli occupation in Lebanon to a powerful military organization stronger than the Lebanese army. He also turned Hezbollah into a major political force in Lebanon, a provider of social services, and a key player in Iran’s regional influence.

Born in 1960, Nasrallah grew up in Beirut’s Bourj Hammoud neighborhood, where his father ran a small grocery store. He was the eldest of nine siblings.

Nasrallah joined the Shia Amal movement during Lebanon’s civil war in 1975. After spending time at a Shia seminary in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf, he returned to Lebanon and eventually broke away from Amal in 1982 following Israel’s invasion. The new group, Islamic Amal, received substantial support from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and later evolved into Hezbollah.

Nasrallah steadily rose through Hezbollah’s ranks, holding key roles in Baalbek, the Bekaa region, and Beirut. He took over leadership of Hezbollah in 1992 after his predecessor Abbas al-Musawi was assassinated in an Israeli strike.

One of Nasrallah’s initial actions as Hezbollah’s leader was to retaliate for Musawi’s assassination. He ordered rocket attacks on northern Israel, resulting in the death of a young girl, and directed attacks on Israeli officials in Turkey and the Israeli embassy in Argentina, which killed 29 people.

Nasrallah oversaw a low-intensity conflict with Israeli forces that culminated in their withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000. Despite losing his eldest son, Hadi, during a firefight with Israeli troops, Nasrallah declared Hezbollah’s actions as the first successful Arab resistance against Israel.

He also pledged that Hezbollah would not disarm, asserting that all Lebanese territories, including the Shebaa Farms area, must be reclaimed.

ALSO READIsraeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Strongholds In Beirut

Filed under

Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah International News isreal Trending news World news

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox