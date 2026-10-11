Is Humanity Going to End By 2100? Lancet Report Warns AI Misuse And Nuclear Conflict Rank Among Biggest Threats To Human Survival

The latest study by The Lancet has pointed out that nuclear war and malicious use of artificial intelligence (AI) are two possible dangers which might lead to the destruction of humanity by 2100. It has been said that the danger, despite being unlikely, might pose significant threats to humans if it ever materialised.

The Lancet Commission on 21st Century Global Threats to Health has analysed 17 dangers to mankind and humanity’s existence for the next 75 years. The research has shown that the combination of various problems like the technological threat, geopolitical conflicts, environmental dangers, and societal problems might lead to serious crises across the world. The commission consists of 35 specialists, and their findings will be presented at the World Health Summit in Berlin, Germany.

How AI Misuse Could Turn Into A Global Threat

The report highlights the potential misuse of AI to develop biological weapons, raising concerns about how powerful technologies could be exploited to cause widespread harm. Although AI offers potential benefits across healthcare and scientific research, its malicious use could create new security risks. The development of bioweapons is among the scenarios that experts have identified as carrying a potential risk of human extinction.

The report states: “Malicious use of AI, including bioweapons, and nuclear conflict with nuclear famine carry risks of extinction in the next 75 years.”

Why Nuclear War Could Trigger Famine Beyond The Battlefield

Nuclear conflict poses a danger that extends far beyond the immediate destruction caused by explosions and radiation. According to the assessment, a large-scale nuclear war could send particles into the upper atmosphere, blocking sunlight and disrupting agricultural production. The resulting decline in food supplies could trigger widespread famine, threatening populations even in regions far removed from the conflict.

This possibility of nuclear famine makes nuclear war one of the two threats singled out by the commission for its potential to endanger humanity’s survival.

From Climate Change To Pandemics, 15 Other Threats Identified

In addition to the issues of AI misuse and nuclear war, the commission also found 15 other threats that might pose risks to the health and well-being of humans.

They are climate change, air pollution, antimicrobial resistance, malnutrition in children, conventional wars, decline in international aid for health, excessive drinking, hypertension, income inequality, lack of education, natural pandemics, obesity, mental ill-health, smoking, and unhealthy ageing.

The study reveals that such risks are not separate. Environmental risks, economic inequalities, conflicts, and weak healthcare systems can interact with each other and thus burden vulnerable communities.

Experts Warn That Decisions Made Today Will Shape The Future

Christopher Murray, Professor and co-chair of the commission and director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, emphasised the importance of today’s decisions.

“Decisions made by leaders today will shape the health and well-being of the next generation.”

The report calls for governments to address these interconnected risks rather than treating them as separate problems. It also stresses that the potential for catastrophe does not mean such outcomes are inevitable.

While the likelihood of nuclear conflict or malicious AI use leading to human extinction remains low, the scale of the possible consequences makes prevention essential. The commission’s broader message is that coordinated action, stronger health systems and investment in innovation can help reduce the dangers facing future generations.