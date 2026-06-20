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Home > World News > Is JD Vance Finally Heading To Switzerland? US-Iran Talks Set To Begin Amid Fresh Tensions

Is JD Vance Finally Heading To Switzerland? US-Iran Talks Set To Begin Amid Fresh Tensions

JD Vance said preparations for US-Iran talks in Switzerland are progressing well and expressed confidence that the ceasefire would hold.

JD Vance says he expected to travel to Switzerland for Iran-US talks (Image: AFP)
JD Vance says he expected to travel to Switzerland for Iran-US talks (Image: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 20:44 IST

US Vice President JD Vance said on Saturday that he expects to travel to Switzerland in the coming days for talks with Iran, even as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and accused the United States and Israel of violating ceasefire commitments. The latest development comes as both sides try to move forward with the interim agreement signed on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to end nearly four months of conflict between the two countries.

Rising tensions ahead of diplomatic talks

The IRGC’s announcement appeared to raise tensions ahead of the planned negotiations. The force warned ships against entering the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important routes for oil and gas shipments, claiming that Israeli actions in Lebanon and alleged US breaches of the ceasefire had put maritime security at risk.

According to the IRGC, vessels approaching the strategic waterway could face security threats if they ignored the warning.

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Preparations for talks ‘going well’, says JD Vance

Earlier in the day, Fox News aired an interview in which Vance expressed confidence that the ceasefire outlined in Washington’s 14-point agreement with Tehran would remain intact. He also said he had not seen any indication that the Strait of Hormuz had actually been shut down.

“I expect that I will leave sometime in the next couple of days, but you know it’s always a delicate coordination dance and the diplomatic protocols,” Vance said. He added that US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff had already been working in Switzerland. “For a few hours, dealing with some of the technical elements of this negotiation”. Vance further said, “My understanding, talking to Jared and Steve this morning, is things are going well.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed that its negotiating team would depart for Switzerland later on Saturday.

Lebanon ceasefire faces immediate challenges

One of the key conditions for launching the planned 60-day US-Iran negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear programme and other issues is a halt in fighting in Lebanon. However, hours after a ceasefire reportedly took effect on Friday, fresh violence was reported. Lebanon’s Civil Defence said 16 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Saturday.

Israel said the attacks were carried out in response to Hezbollah operations, while the Iran-backed group stated that it would not allow Israel “freedom of movement” in Lebanon. Israel, which was not involved in the negotiations, has maintained that it is not bound by the Iran-US agreement and will continue keeping forces in Lebanese territory under its control.

Fresh strikes reported despite truce

A US official said the ceasefire came into effect at 4 p.m. Friday (1300 GMT), a timeline that was also confirmed by Israeli and Hezbollah sources. Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported that Israeli fighter jets and drones struck multiple locations across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, both considered Hezbollah strongholds. The Lebanese civil defence service said 16 people were killed in the attacks.

An Israeli military official said Hezbollah launched more than 50 projectiles at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon overnight. In response, Israel carried out strikes on what it described as Hezbollah targets. An Israeli military statement said the country remains committed to the ceasefire but would continue taking action against any threat to Israel or its forces.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Iran-US Deal Under Fire: What Americans And Republicans Are Saying About Trump’s Agreement  

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Is JD Vance Finally Heading To Switzerland? US-Iran Talks Set To Begin Amid Fresh Tensions
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Is JD Vance Finally Heading To Switzerland? US-Iran Talks Set To Begin Amid Fresh Tensions
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